Former Oklahoma State Transfer TE Commits to North Carolina
Oklahoma State officially lost one of its transfers to the ACC.
On Monday, tight end Jordan Owens announced that he has committed to North Carolina. Owens had originally transferred to OSU this offseason but re-entered the portal during the spring window.
After his move to Stillwater, Owens projected to be one of the Cowboys’ main contributors at tight end and could have been a significant difference-maker at the position. Instead, the former Central Arkansas star is heading east to play in the ACC.
Owens will be playing under legendary head coach Bill Belichick for the Tar Heels and could be a part of one of the most interesting teams in college football this season. While Owens chose not to play at OSU and take on a Big 12 slate, he will still begin his season against Big 12 competition, as North Carolina will open its season against TCU.
Somewhat similar to OSU, North Carolina’s range of outcomes this season is drastic. While Belichick’s addition seems like it could be the boost the Tar Heels need to play like the best in college football, it could also go the other way.
Along with the obvious concerns of Belichick’s move from being a long-time NFL coach to the college level, he’s brought his fair share of off-the-field distractions as well. In any case, it seems like Owens should be able to find some success with North Carolina, as his talent was never something in doubt when he transferred to OSU to begin the offseason.
From the Cowboys’ perspective, losing Owens hurts a bit less when he transfers to another high-profile program. Although OSU expects him to be the type of player to make an impact at the power conference level, it was far from the only program to believe that, and Owens’ role in Stillwater wasn’t set in stone with a new offensive coordinator coming in with a new system and there also being plenty of competition at the position.
OSU would have loved to keep Owens around, but his move could be one that works well for both sides.