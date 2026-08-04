Former Oklahoma State Star Wide Receiver Seeks Fresh Start at Browns Camp

Former Oklahoma State star wide receiver Tyler Wallace did more than enough to be drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But since then, he's had trouble getting consistent playing time on offense. For the first time since his selection, he's playing for a new team.

Wallace is in training camp with the Cleveland Browns, where they're having a massive quarterback competition. Wallace is trying to catch on with the team after five seasons with the Ravens yielded only 22 career receptions.

It's a fresh start for him and if the catches he's making in camp are any indication, he's taking full advantage.

Tylan Wallace in Cleveland

On Tuesday, the Browns posted a video of Wallace making a catch in workouts that frankly defied logic. Defended well by a cornerback, Wallace reached over the top of the corner and caught the football as it was about to hit the defender in the nameplate of his jersey. He used the corner to pin the ball and bring it back to his chest with his left hand while his right hand was still engaged with the defender.

Wallace has always had that ability. But since moving to the NFL, he hasn’t had many chances to show it off.

He only made one start in his rookie season of 2021, though the Ravens used him consistently on special teams. Wallace had two catches for 23 yards with a long of 18 yards. Injuries impacted his use in 2022. He only played in nine games as he made four receptions for 33 yards. A hamstring injury dogged him late in the season.

Hamstring injuries also limited his availability in 2023 as he spent time on injured reserve and played in 11 games. He had just one catch. He did make an impact in the return game that year, as he returned six punts, including one for a touchdown, his first professional score.

He played a combined 31 games in 2024 and 2025, with 15 catches, including a career-best 11 in 2024. He had a touchdown catch in both seasons. The touchdown catch in 2024 was an 84-yarder and was quarterback Lamar Jackson’s longest scoring pass of his career at the time.

Wallace had a terrific career at Oklahoma State in his four seasons with the Cowboys (2017-20). That included first team all-American honors in 2018 and second team all-American selection in 2020. He was also a two-time first team all-Big 12 pick in 2018 and 2020 and was a second-team all-Big 12 selection in 2019.

He became the 14th OSU football player to earn all-America honors in multiple seasons. His 14 career 100-yard receiving games were the fifth-most in OSU history. He finished his career with 205 receptions, 3,434 receiving yards and with 26 receiving touchdowns. In the OSU record book, he left ranked No. 5 in receiving yards, No. 5 in receptions, No. 6 in receiving touchdowns, No. 6 in yards per catch and No. 7 in receptions per game.