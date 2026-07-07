What Oklahoma State’s All-Big 12 Preseason Football Awards Say About 2026

Talking season starts on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, as the Big 12 Conference descends on The Star in Frisco, Texas, for Big 12 media days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Big 12’s 16 teams will talk with the media about the upcoming season. Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris will speak on Tuesday, along with four players — quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, wide receiver Wyatt Young and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.

The Cowboys hope to spread some optimism about the upcoming season. On Monday, OSU and Cowboys fans got a hint of what’s to come.

OSU’s All-Big 12 Preseason Awards

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 announced on Monday that Mestemaker was named the league’s newcomer of the year, as voted on by the coaches. Young was named to the first team.

Both brought big numbers with them from North Texas, where they played for Morris last season as the Mean Green went 12-2. Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards, which led all quarterbacks in FBS. He also led the country in passing yards per attempt at 9.46 yards. His 32 passing touchdowns were second in the country. This after a 2024 in which he was a redshirt and two years after he walked on with UNT.

Young was his top target. He was selected first team All-American Conference and a first team All-America selection by PFSN after he caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. The receiving yards were the second-most in program history and ranked third in FBS. His 90.3 yards per game were eighth in the country and his touchdown receptions were 12th.

The selections tell us a few things about the Cowboys entering talking season and fall workouts. First, the coaches in the league respect what Mestemaker and Young did last season, even though they were at a Group of 6 school. It means they’ve done their homework, know the offense that Morris runs and sees the pair’s ability as translatable to the Big 12.

Second, it demonstrates just how integral the pair are going to be to OSU’s success this season. The Cowboys were 1-11 last year, were 4-20 the last two years and have an 18-game Big 12 losing streak. If they’re going to turn things around, it must start with these two offensive players.

Third, it means the offense is likely to be ahead of the defense when the season starts. There were no Cowboys on the defensive team and while Morris brought in talented players through the portal and has holdovers like Johnson and cornerback LaDanian Fields, the coaches don’t see what they need to see yet when to preseason all-conference honors.

What really matters is where the players end up when the season ends, in terms of All-Big 12. But the selections of Mestemaker and Young are a good start.