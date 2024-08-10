Getting Young Players Reps a Priority For Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has one of the most experienced teams in college football, but finding time for its young players is imperative.
OSU goes into the 2024 season looking to compete for a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Although the team is filled with talent in the starting lineup, its younger players further down the depth chart will be the key to the future.
Getting reps for those young players is critical for OSU because of the team’s returning production. While the Cowboys look almost identical to the team they put on the field in 2023, many veteran players will be gone in 2025, and that team could look unrecognizable. Although OSU coach Mike Gundy is no stranger to roster turnover, next season could be one of the most drastic he has seen in his two decades at the helm.
“They're getting a lot of reps in practice,” Gundy said. “It's not the same but, you guys know, you've watched me forever, as soon as we get in a position, we're going to put other guys in and let them play. We don't leave guys in for statistics or to run the score up. We've never done that. We want other guys in so they can play.”
OSU might not get many opportunities to let the starters rest next season, with a nonconference schedule that features South Dakota State and Arkansas. However, finding moments for the younger backups will be necessary. While some areas of the roster, like defensive backs, feature young stars such as Cam Smith and Cameron Epps, others are in a much more dire spot beyond this season.
For example, five of the Cowboys’ six returning starters along the offensive line are entering their sixth college football season. This means getting game action for potential future contributors such as Austin Kawecki, Noah McKinney and Davis Dotson could be impactful for the program’s future.
“That's what they want to do is play in games,” Gundy said. “Their moms and dads deserve to see them play, and the experience they get being out there in a game is very important. That's not something we can replace."
