2020 IDL Signee Grant Mahon Caps His Highschool Career With A State Championship Appearance; Looks Forward To Future As A Cowboy

One of the more intriguing storylines coming from the 2020 football signing class happens to come from one of the lesser talked about prospects. Everybody is familiar with Shane Illingworth, Brennan Presley, Eli Russ, etc.

A name that is not being discussed as much as it should be is Denton Guyer (TX) defensive linemen Grant Mahon.

Mahon is an inside tech on the defensive line, and while the inside linemen isn’t always the sexiest position to pay attention to, it is one of the more important positions on the field. The role of the IDL is to play assignment football, fill up gaps, and stuff the run.

The stat sheet will not always be filled up but trust me, Mahon is very effective and has a very bright future as a Cowboy, a future he did not know he would have just one year ago.

Mahon ended his senior season with a trip to the Texas 6A Division 2 State Championship, arguably one of the hardest to reach in the country. He was the leader of the defense both physically and vocally, seen by his team captain status in the championship.

He finished the season with 55 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 14 QB hurries. As an interior lineman, these are very productive numbers, showing that can stuff the run but can also get after the quarterback when gets through the line.

What’s even more impressive with those numbers is the fact that Mahon missed his entire junior season with a scary neck/back injury that some said threatened his football career. Mahon was able to rehab and stay healthy throughout the process to being able to play his senior season.

He committed to Oklahoma State before the injury and Oklahoma State showed nothing but support and love throughout his rehab and it is going to pay off in the long run.

I spoke with Mahon recently after the state championship game about his upcoming future with the Cowboys.

“Obviously I wasn’t trying to rush this part of the journey [highschool] but now that it’s coming to an end, I’m ready to start training and get back into the weight room and get ready ready to go play some more football.”

Mahon will be enrolling in the summer but he said over the next six months he will be “getting in the best possible shape I can be in to be able to help them out the best I can for whenever they may need me.”

Watching Mahon play you can see he has a blue collar vibe to him, grinding out every play to the end and never giving up and speaking to him you can see it even more. He says coming in as a freshman you are “at the bottom of the totem pole but I’m coming in to work as hard as possible to find myself a position.”

Grant Mahon is the type of player Cowboy fans will be respect and love to follow whether he is on the field or not. He is a hard worker, a great player, and an overall great addition to the locker room.

Mahon may not play immediately with the depth that is coming back on defense but make sure to keep an eye out for him in the future. Rankings may not love him but the Oklahoma State coaches are and that is what matters.