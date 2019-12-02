Oklahoma State
Report: Grayson Boomer Enters the Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Former four-star tight end, and current Oklahoma State football player Grayson Boomer has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Boomer is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end out of Collinsville, OK and has yet to play a down for the Cowboys. Just a few weeks prior to the first game of the season, Boomer was sidelined with a torn ACL and missed the entirety of the 2019 season.

The Oklahoma State coaching staff is out on the road today recruiting as the team has the next week following the end of the season. Ironically enough, OSU cowboy backs coach Jason McEndoo is on a Southwest Airlines flight this morning.

The Cowboys currently have Quinton Stewart committed in the 2020 class. He's a 6-4, 230-pound tight end out of Salina (KS) Central, and was to be the replacement for Larry Joubert, a converted offensive lineman.

Joubert was sidelined with a heart condition before the start of fall camp in August. McEndoo was going to have to find a replacement for Joubert whether he played or not because he's a redshirt senior. So, for now, McEndoo is going to have to put his gear into overdrive, not only recruiting for the 2021 class, but now trying to find a replacement in the 2020 class for Boomer.

The reason being is that the way Oklahoma State utilize their cowboy back, it's a hybrid of full back and tight end and most guys take about a year to bulk up, as well as learn the ins and outs.

The loss of both Boomer and Joubert forced the Cowboy coaching staff to elevate both Dayton Metcalf and Logan Carter, both walk-ons, to fill the gaps.

While the cowboy back position wasn't utilized in the passing game too much, the trio of Jelani Woods, Metcalf and Carter were used in blocking for the passing and run game.

