Gundy Takes Shot at Himself in Upcoming ESPN+ Original Series

STILLWATER -- By late Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma State football program seemed to be unraveling at the seams. By Tuesday evening, things seemed to be starting to get back into order.

The whole ordeal started when a photo of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt was tweeted out Monday afternoon. Shorty after it came out, Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard said he wouldn't be doing anything with Oklahoma State football until changes were made.

Well, things definitely started to change for the better and not even four hours later. Mike Gundy met with Hubbard and other players for a long while on Monday and he released a heartfelt apology on Tuesday evening.

The very next day, Gundy was in front of a camera once again, this time calling himself a dumbass.

In a post that circulated around Twitter Wednesday evening containing snippets of interviews with Gundy and Hubbard, both were candid and real.

The interviews are a part of an ESPN+ original series about Oklahoma State football set to air this fall. It seems that it's going to be similar to the series they did on Kansas football this past season called Miles to Go.

“I didn’t know some of the stances [OAN] had taken,” Gundy said. “I didn’t know that. But then you look at it and say, ‘OK, I was a dumbass.’ I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt."

“The way the players feel about me, and I upset them and broke their heart, that bothered me more than losing games,” Gundy said. “That’s the truth, but that’s why now, as humans, when we make mistakes, the only thing we can do is admit we’re wrong, own up to it, be humble, accept critical people, criticism, make it better and move forward.”