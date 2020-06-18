Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Gundy Takes Shot at Himself in Upcoming ESPN+ Original Series

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- By late Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma State football program seemed to be unraveling at the seams. By Tuesday evening, things seemed to be starting to get back into order.

The whole ordeal started when a photo of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt was tweeted out Monday afternoon. Shorty after it came out, Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard said he wouldn't be doing anything with Oklahoma State football until changes were made.

Well, things definitely started to change for the better and not even four hours later. Mike Gundy met with Hubbard and other players for a long while on Monday and he released a heartfelt apology on Tuesday evening.

The very next day, Gundy was in front of a camera once again, this time calling himself a dumbass.

In a post that circulated around Twitter Wednesday evening containing snippets of interviews with Gundy and Hubbard, both were candid and real.

The interviews are a part of an ESPN+ original series about Oklahoma State football set to air this fall. It seems that it's going to be similar to the series they did on Kansas football this past season called Miles to Go.

“I didn’t know some of the stances [OAN] had taken,” Gundy said. “I didn’t know that. But then you look at it and say, ‘OK, I was a dumbass.’ I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt."

“The way the players feel about me, and I upset them and broke their heart, that bothered me more than losing games,” Gundy said. “That’s the truth, but that’s why now, as humans, when we make mistakes, the only thing we can do is admit we’re wrong, own up to it, be humble, accept critical people, criticism, make it better and move forward.”

“I heard from Coach Gundy later that day, We talked for about two hours. Amen [Ogbongbemiga] was in here. He said some stuff, and I realized some people may be ignorant in a fact and some people may just not understand what’s going on or the seriousness of what’s going on. Some people need to be educated. Whether I can’t depict exactly what’s going on with him or whatever, I’m going to do my best to educate him and do my best to make Oklahoma State a better program for all athletes. That’s all I’m trying to do.”-Chuba Hubbard

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard Responds to Twitter Message that Shows Gundy Wearing an OAN T-Shirt

a t-shirt worn fishing by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy causes running back Chuba Hubbard to go into protest.

Robert Allen

by

Gov.

Old Accusations Coming Back from Colorado at Mike Gundy

Colorado players from 1989 bring back accusations of racial slurs they say Mike Gundy said.

Robert Allen

by

ProfessorPoke

Tom Holliday Has Four Cowboys and Plenty of Anglers Set for Tulsa Drillers College Team

Former Oklahoma State head baseball coach Tom Holliday on managing the college version of the Tulsa Drillers.

Robert Allen

Phillip Redwine-Bryant Gives a More Recent Perspective of a Former Player to What Has Happened

Former captain Phillip Redwine-Bryant is proud of his former teammates and his former head coach.

Robert Allen

Report: Hidde Roessink Enters Transfer Portal

According to a report, Oklahoma State sophomore forward Hidde Roessink has entered the transfer portal

Zach Lancaster

Stillwater Stars Add Two Jayhawks to TBT Roster

The already stacked Stillwater Stars TBT team just got even better with the addition of two former Kansas standouts

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Offer 2022 and 2023 Prospects

Over the past few days, Oklahoma State hoops Mike Boynton and Co. have extended offers to 2022 forward Malik Reneau and 2023 forward/center Kendrick DeLuna

Zach Lancaster

Current and Former Cowboys Weigh In on the Entire Episode with Gundy and Hubbard

Oklahoma State Mike Gundy and his running back, Chuba Hubbard disagreed but was it a real indication of the program?

Pokes Report Staff

by

Musicman77

Cowboy Football Players Respond to Mike Gundy's Apology

After a photo of him wearing an OAN shirt at the lake, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy posted a minute-long apology on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon

Zach Lancaster

Marshall Levenson Breaks Down Gundy and Hubbard Situation On The Franchise 107.7

Marshall Levenson speaking on the Gundy and Hubbard situation and where it stands moving forward

Marshall Levenson