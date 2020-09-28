Mike Gundy Updates Injuries Ahead of Kansas

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State learned pretty quick freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth can handle big-time pressure after Spencer Sanders left the Tulsa game at the end of the first quarter with an ankle injury. Illingworth led the Pokes to the win and also picked up a win in his first career start against West Virginia as Sanders wasn’t 100%.

Head coach Mike Gundy said Sanders could’ve played against the Mountaineers, but they sat him mainly as a precaution so he’d be fully healthy and not have a nagging injury throughout the season.

In his weekly Zoom call with the media, coach Gundy gave an update on the quarterback and it appears he could be back against Kansas.

“Obviously, Spencer [Sanders], he’s gonna feel a lot better,” coach Gundy said. “He practiced [on Sunday] and I’m guessing when we go out Tuesday, he’ll be in even better condition. The reps were in Shane [Illingworth’s] favor last week and I would say by the middle of the week the reps will be in Spencer’s favor just based on what we see. We’ll have to wait and see where we’re at Tuesday and Wednesday with Spencer.”

Even though Illingworth showed he’s got what it takes the past two weeks, getting Sanders back would be a huge boost for the offense. Things settle down and it allows Kasey Dunn to open the playbook back up.

As for offensive linemen Hunter Anthony and Cole Birmingham, as Gundy first said after the Tulsa game, their injuries are more extensive. Pokes Report has learned both Anthony and Birmingham have had surgery following their week one injuries.

“They have more extensive – you know that ankle injury that takes, I don’t know, can take four weeks or eight weeks, you can’t ever predict it based on the separation of the ligament and the bone and how high it comes up on the Achilles,” coach Gundy said of Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony. “So, those guys will be out a while.”

Gundy implied they possibly could be back by the end of the season. Other sources Pokes Report has have implied it could be the entire season.

Oklahoma State faces Kansas this coming Saturday, Oct. 3 in Lawrence, KS. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be on EPSN.