Cowboy Head Coach Mike Gundy Updates Quarterback Situation

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has missed the first two and a half games of the 2020 season. He went down in the first half of the season opener against Tulsa with a high ankle sprain and the coaching staff has kept him out since out of an abundance of caution.

On Thursday, Cowboy football head coach Mike Gundy gave an update on Sanders on the quarterback situation going into the open week.

“All three of those guys [Bullock, Illingworth and Sanders] are practicing full speed,” coach Gundy said on Thursday in a Zoom media availability. “We’re keeping the routine the same rep-wise at quarterback. Those guys are splitting it and then Ethan Bullock grabs the [third team] reps. I don’t see any reason to change what we’re doing at this time. We’ve been very fortunate, we’re a pretty health football team at this point.”

We found out last week before the Kansas game Sanders probably could have played against West Virginia, as well as Kansas, but he was not 100%. There was really no need to play him against Kansas and the Cowboys are currently in an open week, giving Sanders even more time to rest and recover.

"We know exactly where we’re at with him, but when you have an ankle injury, you’re always better letting it get 100%," Gundy said. "You go back on it at 85% you take a chance on setting it back and then those things can become chronic for six weeks. For that reason, we just held him out. There wasn't a reason to put him in the game. He practiced [Wednesday] and looked just like he did the first weekend of August."

True freshman Shane Illingworth has been the Pokes' primary quarterback since he came into the game against Tulsa in the second half and led Oklahoma State to a 16-7 win.

Through the first three games of the season, Illingworth has been impressive as he's gone 36-of-49 passing for 483 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. He's done better than anyone could've guessed, but he's still learning in the offense and D1 defenses.

The Cowboys are currently sitting atop the Big 12 standings right now and 10th in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. Being off this week, the Cowboys travel to Waco, TX next weekend for a nighttime showdown against a salty Baylor team. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.