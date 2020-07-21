Harvell-Peel Named to Preseason Nagurski Watch List

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has once again been named to a preseason watch list. To go along with being named to the Bednarik and Thorpe Award watch lists, Harvell-Peel was named to the Bronk Nagurski Trophy watch list, according to a release from The Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Harvell-Peel's among 98 defensive selections from 66 total schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences, as well as independent on conferences. He's also one of 12 players from the Big 12 joining:

DE JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

DB Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State

DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU

LB Joseph Ossai, Texas

DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

CB Caden Sterns, Texas

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

DT Darius Stills, West Virginia

LB Garret Wallow, TCU

Harvell-Peel was also tabbed a selection of the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team earlier in July. Other members of the Preseason All-Big 12 team are Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Teven Jenkins.

The trend of preseason watch lists continues for Harvell-Peel who's coming off a stellar sophomore season. While playing both the bandit and rover safety positions in Jim Knowles' defensive scheme for the Cowboys last season, Harvell-Peel racked up 71 total tackles, 49 of which were unassisted. He also broke up 13 passes, hauled in five interceptions, four of which coming against Iowa State, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

We've also seen linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez named to the Butkus Award watch list, cowboy back Jelani Woods named to the Mackey Award watch list, receiver Tylan Wallace named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, quarterback Spencer Sanders named to the Davey O'Brien watch list and running back Chuba Hubbard named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American, as well as named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list and the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.