Hauss Hejny's Next Stop Could Help Paint Better Picture of OSU's 2025 Season

Oklahoma State’s transfer portal headlines have mostly been about additions, but one departure could help show what 2025 could have been.

Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys and their fans have been more than ready to move on from a rough 2025 campaign. With OSU winning only one game all season, it was among the worst programs in the entire FBS, but the Eric Morris era should start with changing that in a big way.

Of course, part of what many OSU fans believe made 2025 so bad was its struggles at quarterback, specifically Hauss Hejny’s injury. While Hejny had already announced he was entering the portal, he made his decision official on Monday, committing to Colorado State.

Hejny’s move to Colorado State could be a solid way to judge just how good OSU’s 2025 offense could’ve been without his injury. Compared to what OSU fans watched at quarterback in most other quarters, Hejny’s first quarter of the season is still talked about as if he were ready to be the next Spencer Sanders in Stillwater.

To be fair to Hejny, those flashes were absolutely there, but it’s also nearly impossible to judge a player based on three drives against an FCS team to open the season. With Jim Mora, who revived UConn over the past couple of years, taking over at Colorado State, Hejny winning the starting job would certainly be an accomplishment.

Of course, the opposite could be just as true. If Hejny heads to Colorado State and fails to earn a starting job, it could say a lot about how OSU’s 2025 would have gone if he were healthy. If Hejny would be unable to secure the QB1 spot for a team that isn’t even in a power conference, it would likely end all doubts that he might have been a savior for a Big 12 team that mustered up only one win all season.

On the other hand, a successful run from Hejny is also well within reach. If the former Cowboy is able to take over the starting spot and find some real success in that spot, there might be some warranted chatter about how him staying healthy could have kept the OSU program from looking so dead last season.

Regardless of what Hejny does at Colorado State and how it might impact how folks view his 2025 injury in years to come, the Cowboys should be in a better place with Morris at the helm moving forward, and the memory of a 1-11 season could soon be a distant one.