How Does Oklahoma State's QB Situation Compare to Rest of FBS?
Oklahoma State has revamped its entire roster, but it has some questions at the most important position.
The Cowboys entered this offseason determined to make significant changes to the team to avoid having a repeat of their 3-9 campaign in 2024. While Mike Gundy is still around in Stillwater, most of the staff around him is new, and many of the players set to be in Stillwater next season are in their first year at OSU.
While there have been many changes throughout the roster, the Cowboys have brought in guys who have proven their worth at lower levels or are simply looking for a bigger opportunity after having their role diminished at larger programs. Assuming they can fit nicely together, the Cowboys shouldn’t have many problems at most positions in terms of talent.
However, there is still one position where talent level could be a significant factor in the team’s success next season and is still a massive unknown. In football, the quarterback is arguably the most important player on the field, and the Cowboys will be entering next season with virtually no college experience at the position.
OSU enters the 2025 season with only two options for the starting spot. Zane Flores is set to play in his third season in Stillwater, but he has yet to see the field during his OSU tenure. Meanwhile, Hauss Hejny transferred in from TCU, but his experience in one season is limited, being used only as a rusher with zero pass attempts in his freshman year.
Those concerns led ESPN to put the Cowboys’ quarterback situation in Tier 12 of its ranking of all 136 FBS quarterback situations. The “What’s in the box?” tier also included Boston College, Minnesota and Stanford.
Sitting in the 12th of 20 tiers, the Cowboys are among the lowest-ranked teams in college football in that area. While one or both of Flores and Hejny could emerge as a legitimate star for OSU, the uncertainty with them is both exciting and unpredictable.
With Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith out of the picture, it will be up to OSU’s remaining quarterbacks to set the stage for the next stage of the Mike Gundy era. It likely won’t always be pretty, but the Cowboys have a chance to do something special if Flores or Hejny can rise to the occasion.