How Flipping SEC Commit Might Impact Oklahoma State Secondary’s Future

Eric Morris has talked about how he believes the Oklahoma State Cowboys are behind on their Class of 2027. He and his staff spent the bye week catching up.

That hard work is already starting to pay off.

Per Rivals (subscription required), the Cowboys moving fast to try and flip cornerback Julian McDonald of Williamson High School in Mobile, Ala. How fast? Rivals reported that he received an offer last week and is expected to make an official visit to Oklahoma State for Saturday’s game with UCF.

McDonald committed to Mississippi State in June. But commitments are non-binding. He can’t sign until December. Recruiting flips are a way of life this time of year. With three straight wins, the Cowboys are trying to flip a player that could help them at an area of need in 2027 and beyond.

Where Julian McDonald Fits at OSU (If He Commits)

Cornerback is a position of need for the Cowboys looking down the road. They only have eight cornerbacks listed on the depth chart and two of them are redshirt seniors — Mo Horn and Trudell Berry. In addition, two are true freshmen — Marrel Davis III and Maliek Bracy.

So Oklahoma State will lose one-quarter of its experience after this season and much of the unit remains young. While adding an incoming freshman like McDonald may not help in 2027, it helps keep the pipeline full. That’s something OSU needs. The Cowboys have 12 commitments so far, with two defensive backs. Both are safeties — Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla., and Chayce Davis of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.

The class needs a cornerback. Is McDonald the answer?

Recruiting sites like Rivals and 247 Sports (subscription required) see him as a three-star player who is just barely inside the Top 1,000 player in the country. But the measurables are what teams like OSU are looking for. He’s 6-2, 170 pounds, giving him the length to handle bigger receivers and the speed to keep up with them. Of the Top 5 schools on his list at 247 Sports, the Cowboys have the fewest rostered corners.

The Cowboys aren’t the only program trying to flip him. Per Rivals, he’s set to make a visit to LSU on Nov. 14 when the Tigers host Texas. That happens to be the same weekend OSU hosts Texas Tech, which is set to be a big visit weekend as well.

Oklahoma State needs a cornerback for its Class of 2027 and there aren’t many left on the board that are uncommitted. With his measurables and his talent, the Cowboys see him as a viable flip candidate. That’s why they’re acting fast, so fast that it seems like they could use the momentum of their three-game winning streak to their advantage.