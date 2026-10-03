Why Flipping Commitment from Big 12 Rival Important for Oklahoma State Football

The Oklahoma State Cowboys coaching staff spent its weekend dispersed across the region working to recruit for 2027 and 2028.

For instance, head coach Eric Morris was in Edmond, Okla., to see Edmond North four-star quarterback Nash Henry, a member of the Class of 2028. That’s a long-term play to see if Henry is a player that Morris should offer and recruit heavily to add to his quarterback pipeline.

Other coaches were elsewhere in Oklahoma or in the region looking at other players. But one player who has already committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats as part of their Class of 2027 is on Oklahoma State’s radar — and there’s a good reason to try and flip him.

The Oklahoma State Flip Candidate

THE GAME IS TIED!!!

After forcing a stop, Ronnie Gomiller gets loose in space, and the rest is history. Late in the 4th, the score is 28 all! @EraPrep @DeuceGomiller @BrowardShowcase @Football_Flyers pic.twitter.com/p1m9ZNUSUT — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) August 29, 2026

Per 247 Sports’ Scott Wright (subscription required), the Cowboys had coaches in the state of Illinois to see wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller. The four-star receiver from East St. Louis High School is committed to Cincinnati and considered the No. 16 athlete in the country. He’s a 5-9, 188-pound wide receiver who fits with current Cowboys like Miles Coleman and Chris Barnes.

Flipping Gomiller could be good for OSU for a couple of reasons. First, he fits the mold of player like current Cowboys freshman running back KD Jones in that he can do many things. His MaxPreps page shows him with 57 rushes for 609 yards, 21 catches for 422 yards and 126 punt return yards. He already has 1,196 all-purpose yards in six games.

He has the talent to be multiple in Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense. He values the run game nearly as much as the pass game and using a player like Gomiller in many ways would be appealing.

Second, as much as Morris needs a pipeline at quarterback, he also needs one at wide receiver. The Cowboys need targets and building that pipeline means recruiting multiple pass catchers each season. Morris and his staff have already assembled plenty of talent at that position group. He’ll only lose two redshirt seniors in Justin Bowick and Rodney Harris II. Oklahoma State brought in four freshmen in their first recruiting class for 2026.

OSU shouldn’t feel comfortable with the commitments it already has at wide receiver — but not because they’re not talented. The Cowboys have two receivers committed for 2027 — Cooper Hooker of Pryor (Quapaw, Okla) and Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas. The class only has one tight end in Talan Scott of American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Ariz.).

That’s why this flip candidate is so important for Oklahoma State. He can bolster the Cowboys’ roster at several positions and would immediately boost their Class of 2027. Plus, it would hurt a Big 12 rival, which is never a bad thing.

The Cowboys get back on the field next Saturday when they host UCF at 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State will be out for its fourth straight win since losing the season opener to Tulsa.