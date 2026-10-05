Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Weekly: Cowboys Targeting Former Big Ten Commit

The power of success after two years of not having it can be powerful on the recruiting trail. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are starting to experience that.

Last week the Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) were off and on the trail of high school talent. Head coach Eric Morris was in Edmond, Okla., to check out a four-start quarterback, Nash Henry, of Edmond North High School. Some of his assistant coaches were in East St. Louis, Ill., to take in wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller, who is committed to Cincinnati and is a potential flip candidate.

Per 247 Sports (subscription required), another set of Cowboys assistants were at Buford High School in Georgia. Led by defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity, 11 prep players got offers.

The Cowboys are trying to capitalize on the momentum of the start of this season after going 1-11 last year and 4-20 the past two seasons. Morris told reporters last month that the Cowboys were “behind” on the Class of 2027 with just 12 commits.

One reported visit for the Texas Tech game is a good example of how their start is giving the Cowboys a recruiting trail boost.

The Latest Visit to Watch

Per Rivals (subscription required), the Cowboys have invited Tay Ellis, a three-star wide receiver, to campus for the Texas Tech game on Nov. 14. That’s notable because it’s less than a month before the early signing period. It’s even more notable that Ellis is uncommitted.

He was committed to Nebraska before he decommitted. He’s from Texas but is playing his final prep season at Omaha (Neb.) Millard South. He previously played at Crowley High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This isn’t an unfamiliar relationship, either. Ellis is a player that Morris and his staff recruited hard when they were at North Texas. So, they’ve developed a relationship with him since he was a freshman. Now there’s a chance to capitalize on it after the Cowboys’ early success.

That relationship may matter. Rivals reported that both Alabama and Oklahoma have reached out, too. It’s not clear how much of a prior relationship those schools had with Ellis. But it means the Cowboys will have to overcome a pair of SEC schools if they want to land Ellis.

He’s one of those players that will probably needs some time to grow in college but could be worth it. Rivals consider him as the No. 6 player in the state of Nebraska and the No. 97 wide receiver in the country. At 5-11, 190 pounds, he would come to OSU with a similar profile as current leading receiver Wyatt Young.

If he eventually produces like that, then he’ll be well worth the effort.