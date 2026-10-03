Was Oklahoma State Coach Eric Morris Checking Out His Next Quarterback on Friday?

For a team like Oklahoma State, their bye weeks comes at a time when there is great energy around the program after a 3-1 start.

The bye allows the team to heal up, the coaching staff to take a breath — and for them to get out on the road and do some recruiting.

Friday nights are high school football nights no matter where you are. Cowboys head coach Eric Morris could have gone anywhere and watched any player on his night off. So he went to go see a quarterback.

Where Eric Morris was on Friday Night

OSU Head Coach Eric Morris made the trip down to Edmond North tonight to watch Norman North 4-star QB Nash Henry #okstate #okpreps pic.twitter.com/dLw0JlN9AX — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) October 3, 2026

Holden Krusemark of KFOR television captured Morris at Edmond North High School watching Edmond North four-star quarterback Nash Henry. Norman North won the game, 35-28.

After four games this season Henry has thrown for 1,036 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception. He’s coming off a 2025 in which he threw for 3,222 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Henry is a junior so he’s a Class of 2028 target who doesn’t have an offer from Oklahoma State. Per 247 Sports (subscription required) Henry has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Missouri State, Tulsa and UConn. If Morris liked what he saw on Friday, an offer could be in the future.

Henry is ranked as the No. 5 player in Oklahoma’s Class of 2028 and the No. 14 quarterback in the country, per 247 Sports. The 6-3, 218-pound pocket passer figures to be a good fit for Morris’ Air Raid offense. Whether Henry would find Oklahoma State appealing may come down to the pipeline Morris is building at the position.

Behind starter Drew Mestemaker are two freshmen, Broderick Vehrs — who has already moved into the back-up role behind the redshirt sophomore — and Luke Tepas. The Cowboys have a Top 25 quarterback committed for the Class of 2027 in Carson White, who is playing his final season of prep football at Fort Bend Hightower in Texas.

That’s three quarterbacks in the pipeline behind Mestemaker. Morris has a reputation for coaching quarterbacks well — Tennessee Titans star Cam Ward is among his most prized pupils — and that should be appealing for Henry. Morris has made it clear he values competitive people in recruiting and doesn’t look at star ratings as much as outsiders. The best player will play.

Assuming Mestemaker stays beyond 2027 — he is NFL Draft eligible after the season — Morris won’t have to consider life without his prized pupil until at least 2028. Morris made his way to Edmond to get a glimpse of a potential future with a quarterback that has the skill set to run his offense. It’s part of a wide net as Morris builds the best possible pipeline at his most important position on offense.