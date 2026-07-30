How Jayden Vessell Fits into Oklahoma State’s Football Class of 2027

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hadn’t had a commitment for the Class of 2027 in a month. That changed on Wednesday.

Jayden Vessell, an edge rusher from Baton Rouge Catholic in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media. At 6-2, 230 pounds, he brings a solid frame to the class.

OSU was Vessell’s only power conference offer and he had ones on the table from Air Force, Army, Liberty and Louisiana Tech, per 247Sports.com. He also isn’t rated by the service.

How Jayden Vessell Fits at Oklahoma State

IM HOME 🤠!!! All Praise To God pic.twitter.com/h7CrpSZc7q — Jayden Vessell (@JaydenVessell) July 29, 2026

First, this is a boost to the class because the Cowboys did not have a defensive end or edge rusher in the class to this point. In fact, Oklahoma State didn’t have a defensive lineman in the class and he’s only their fourth defensive commitment.

Fortunately, the top of the class is Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammonds, who committed in June. He is the first four-star player new head coach Eric Morris and his staff have pulled since they took over the program in December. That’s progress.

The local schools will track Vessell during his senior season because there is potential for him to be stolen from the Cowboys with a big year. LSU feels unlikely, even as it is next door. But other in-state schools, especially Louisiana Tech, still have a shot until he signs in December.

At 6-2, 230 pounds, he has the right build and projectible frame to acclimate quickly to college football. There should be opportunity next year too. Five redshirt seniors are at the position, which means this is their last year in school. The rest of the ends have some eligibility left, which is sure to be tweaked when the “five-for-five” rule is fully implemented.

The Cowboys must start developing a talent pipeline at key positions with players that they can be developed over several years — assuming the coaching staff can hang onto them. Vessell feels like a developmental player who could benefit from working with a power conference coaching staff.

The rest of the defensive commitments includes a pair of safeties — Bryson Brown of Broken Bow, Okla., and Chayce Davis from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.

The Cowboys’ top offensive recruit is Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, who is seen as a top 25 players at the position nationally. Behind him is Bolingbrook (Ill.) running back TJ Lewis.

Also committed is tight end Talan Scott from American Leadership Academy of Queen City, Ariz., wide receiver Ake O’Neal of Argyle, Texas, and wide receiver Cooper Hooker of Pryor High School in Quapaw, Okla.

The remaining recruits are offensive linemen Sonny Mullen of Troy, Texas, and Jake Baker of Ensworth in Nashville, Tenn.