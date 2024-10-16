How Oklahoma State Has Fared After Bye Weeks Under Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State desperately needs to cash in on its extra week of preparation.
After OSU’s loss to West Virginia, the team dropped to 3-3, still without a win in Big 12 play. Without much optimism surrounding the team amid a three-game losing streak, OSU’s bye week came at the perfect time.
The Cowboys get a chance to reset in the middle of the season and perhaps get the 2024 campaign back on the right track. However, they will be heading to Provo on Friday night for a matchup against the undefeated BYU Cougars.
Although it is not ideal to play on the road against a conference title contender, OSU’s bye week could give it a better opportunity to right the ship. Throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, OSU has played after a bye week 30 times, winning 19 of those contests.
That includes wins in eight of the Cowboys’ past 10 games out of bye weeks, currently riding a three-game winning streak. OSU was in a similar position last season against Kansas State. After losing consecutive games to fall to 2-2, OSU upset Kansas State on a Friday night out of a bye to ignite a turnaround.
However, that was in Boone Pickens Stadium, where the Cowboys are 13-7 after a bye. Meanwhile, OSU is just above .500 at 6-4 away from Stillwater in those games.
Going into this weekend, location is not relevant to OSU, as it simply needs to win. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, a bye week will not magically fix their numerous problems or help their talent deficit against BYU.
Perhaps the bye week will be enough for OSU to get a solid game plan in place and at least keep the game respectable. While an upset in Provo is not impossible, it might take a miraculous performance to head back to Oklahoma with a victory.
