How Oklahoma State Having New Playcaller Could Impact Rest of 2025
Oklahoma State is set to make yet another midseason change this weekend.
Over the past several weeks, nothing has been consistent in Stillwater. From firing Mike Gundy to firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and the numerous transfer portal departures in the meantime, OSU hasn’t been able to rest much since mid-September.
That streak of constant changes will continue this week, with the Cowboys set to change playcallers. Through the first six games, offensive coordinator and interim head coach Doug Meacham has been calling the plays on offense, but quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns will take on that responsibility moving forward, as first reported by OState Illustrated.
There have been two distinct three-game stretches when it comes to offensive playcalling thus far, and it appears Saturday’s Homecoming affair with Cincinnati will begin a new chapter. While the offense was rather stale and uninteresting in Gundy’s three games this season, OSU played much looser when Meacham took over as interim, leading to the past few weeks being filled with trick plays and a wide receiver at quarterback.
While that last point won’t change this weekend, as Meacham has already announced Sam Jackson V will get the starting nod again, Johns could give a different look to the OSU offense. While it doesn’t currently appear that Johns will be given the title of offensive coordinator, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo at that position if OSU chose that path.
At each of his past six stops, Johns has been either an offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator, with OSU hiring him after a stint as the interim co-OC for Oklahoma last season. Although it won’t be quite as drastic of a change as Clint Bowen going from offensive quality control to defensive coordinator, it’s another example of how important it can be to have a staff filled with experienced coaches.
Ultimately, Johns will be held back a bit by his lack of personnel to work with on offense. Along with some key players entering the portal or choosing to redshirt, the Cowboys are also dealing with some huge injuries and didn’t have much room for error fully healthy.
Still, considering OSU doesn’t have anything to lose and might have its final chance to play in front of a rowdy crowd at Homecoming this weekend, it’d be a bit surprising if the playcalling was anything typical. This move probably won’t result in any major changes, but it is yet another wrinkle in OSU’s crazy season.