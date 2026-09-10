How to Watch Oklahoma State Football vs. Oregon with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host a Big Ten opponent for the first time when they host the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

It's a big game for the Cowboys. ESPN has given the game an 11 a.m. window. Recruits from around the area are making official visits. And the Cowboys have a 30-year streak of home opening victories on the line. All that and they're trying to put their awful season opener against Tulsa behind them.

Oregon comes into the game after beating Boise State in its opener, but it was a close one. The Broncos look like a potential College Football Playoff team again and they stretched the Ducks to the limit. Oregon has never been to Stillwater before, and it will be its first road game of the season.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

How to Follow Along

Oklahoma State linebacker Jack Puckett warms up with linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (0-1) vs. No. 6 Oregon (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Time: 11 a.m. CDT

Watch: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 173 or 237 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Series History: Oregon leads, 2-0

In Stillwater: Never met

In Eugene: Oregon leads, 1-0

At Neutral: Oregon leads, 1-0

First Meeting (2008): Oregon 42, OSU 31

Last Meeting (2025): Oregon 69, OSU 3

Last OSU Win: N/A

Last Oregon Win (2025): Oregon 69, OSU 3

Morris vs. Oregon 0-0

Lanning vs. OSU 1-0

Oregon Scout

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Dan Lanning | Fifth Season at Oregon and fifth season as head coach

Record: 49-8 (.859) at Oregon and overall

Accomplishments, Former Jobs

Big Ten Championships, 2024

Stallings Award winner, 2025

Former player at William Jewell (2004-07)

Park Hill South HS (MO) (ST/DB/WR) (2008-10)

Pittsburgh (GA) (2011)

Arizona State (GA) (2012)

Arizona State (RC) (2013)

Sam Houston State (DB/co-RC) (2014)

Alabama (GA) (2015)

Memphis (ILB/RC) (2016-17)

Georgia (OLB) (2018)

Georgia (DC/OLB) (2019-21)

Record Last Year: 13-2, (8-1 in Big Ten), CFP semifinals.

Oregon Players to Watch

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore | QB | SR | 6-3, 220 | The Heisman Trophy candidate is coming off a game against Boise State in which he passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks had such a big lead in last year’s meeting that Moore’s day was done by the end of the third quarter.

Jeremiah McClellan | WR | Jr. | 6-0, 190 | The third-year Duck was a four-star recruit, and he blew up in the opener with Boise State. He caught six passes for 150 yards and scored once. He’s on pace to shatter last season’s 38 receptions.

Koi Perich | S | Jr. | 6-1, 202 | The Ducks snagged the Minnesota native out of the transfer portal after he had an exceptional season with his home state Golden Gophers. He got off to a great start as he made 11 tackles against Boise State. He nearly made 100 tackles last season.

A’Mauri Washington | DL | Sr. | 6-3, 325 | He’s a player that demands attention and not just because of his size. He’s a pocket-collapser who was an all-Big Ten selection last year. He won’t have many tackles by game’s end. But he’ll pave the way for those that do.

Matayo Uiagalelei | LB | SR. | 6-5, 265 | Listed as a linebacker, he’s a pass rushing machine in Oregon’s 3-4 scheme. He had a sack against Boise State last weekend. He was an all-Big Ten honorable mention last season after he had six sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Outlook

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several players on this team, including Moore and Washington, could have gone to the NFL and been first-round picks last April. But many of them chose to stay to try and finish the business they left undone in January when they lost in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Getting back to the CFP for a third straight year is the minimum for this team, which has all the talent needed to win it all. Head coach Dan Lanning has created a beast in Eugene. The Ducks have won double-digit games in each of his first four seasons, and they looked poised to do it again.

They dominated Oklahoma State in Eugene last year and would love nothing more than to end Oklahoma state's 30-year winning streak and home openers.

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Eric Morris | First Season at Oklahoma State and eighth season as head coach

Record: 0-1 (.000) at Oklahoma State and 46-35 (.567) overall (Incarnate Word, 2018-21, North Texas, 2023-25)

As Coach

American Conference Coach of the Year (2025)

Eddie Robinson Award finalist (2021)

Southland Conference Coach of the Year (2021)

Eddie Robinson Award finalist (2018)

2018 Southland Conference Coach of the Year (2018)

As Player (Texas Tech)

2008 All-Big 12 Punt Returner (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

2007 Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Former Assistant Jobs

Houston Graduate Assistant (2010)

Houston Quality Control (2011)

Washington State Inside Wide Receivers (2012)

Texas Tech Co-Offensive Coordinator/Ins. WRs (2013)

Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator/WR (2014)

Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator/Ins. WRs (2015-17)

Washington State Offensive Coordinator/QBs (2022)

OSU Record Last Year: 1-11, (0-9 in Big 12), 16th place (Mike Gundy head coach first three games, Doug Meachem interim coach last nine games.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker | QB | r-So. | 6-3, 215 | The 2025 American Conference player of the year had a rough debut for the Cowboys, as he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He threw for 4,379 yards at North Texas. This will be his first start against a power conference opponent.

Caleb Hawkins | RB | So. | 6-0, 219 | Hawkins was one of the most productive players on the field for the Cowboys last week as he rushed for 79 yards but didn’t score. He gained nearly 1,500 yards for North Texas last season.

Wyatt Young | WR | Jr. | 6-0, 199 | While Mestemaker did struggle, Young emerged as his favorite target last week against Tulsa as he caught eight passes for nearly 100 yards. He’s sharing time with Miles Coleman, but he’s been more productive after one game.

Ethan Wesloski | LB | r-Sr. | 6-1, 234 | The North Texas transfer had seven tackles, co-leader with Tate Romney. Morris pointed that among the linebackers Wesloski had the best game against Tulsa.

LaDainian Fields | CB | r-So. | 6-1, 176 | Morris said during fall camp that he needed Fields to make more plays on the football. He was the only defender to make a momentum-shifting play on Saturday against Tulsa with an interception.

Outlook

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a sloppy opener against Tulsa, but Morris needs his players to put it behind them as they prepare for one of the best teams in the country. Morris listed conditioning concerns, third and fourth-down offensive execution and getting more push defensively against the run as some of the things they needed to work on going into this game.

This is the first time Oklahoma State has hosted a Big Ten opponent, and Oregon will be the most talented team it faces all season. But losing this game— if that happens — isn't the end of the campaign. Big 12 play matters more as those nine games will determine if the Cowboys can be Big 12 contenders or not.

What Morris really wants from his team on Saturday is improvement in every facet of the game it failed in against the Golden Hurricane. The Ducks won’t make it easy.