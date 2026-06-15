How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Iran and New Zealand kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Monday evening when they meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California in their opening Group G fixture.

Neither side has ever progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup, but the expanded 48-team format—introducing additional qualification routes, including third-place progression—offers both nations a renewed opportunity to finally break that barrier.

Iran enter the match as the stronger side on paper. Team Melli are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings—around 65 places above New Zealand—and arrive in strong form after a near-perfect qualifying campaign, losing just once in 16 matches, alongside encouraging results in recent friendlies.

New Zealand, meanwhile, come into the tournament on the back of mixed preparations, including a 4–0 defeat to Haiti and a 1–0 loss to England in its most recent friendlies. As a result, most signs point toward Iran as the more likely of the two sides to make an early statement and potentially end its long wait for a breakthrough beyond the group stage.

Here’s how to watch the match live, wherever you are in the world.

What Time Does Iran vs. New Zealand Kick Off?

Location : California, Los Angeles, USA

: California, Los Angeles, USA Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Monday, June 15

: Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST

How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream

It’s Fox and fuboTV for viewers in the United States. Those wanting a Spanish-speaking broadcast can find one through Telemundo.

North of the border in Canada, viewers can tune in through TSN or RDS, while audiences in Mexico can follow the action with ViX.

In the United Kingdom, anyone prepared for a late, late night can watch the game on BBC One.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV., Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One UK, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Iran, New Zealand?

Chris Wood is central to New Zealand’s hopes. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Following their opening match in California, both Iran and New Zealand will turn their attention to the remainder of their Group G fixtures.

Iran next face Belgium at SoFi Stadium on June 21 in what promises to be a compelling encounter, before concluding its group stage campaign against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

New Zealand, meanwhile, takes on Egypt in Vancouver on June 22, before finishing its group stage schedule against Belgium, also in Vancouver, on June 27.

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