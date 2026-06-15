How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Iran and New Zealand kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Monday evening when they meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California in their opening Group G fixture.
Neither side has ever progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup, but the expanded 48-team format—introducing additional qualification routes, including third-place progression—offers both nations a renewed opportunity to finally break that barrier.
Iran enter the match as the stronger side on paper. Team Melli are ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings—around 65 places above New Zealand—and arrive in strong form after a near-perfect qualifying campaign, losing just once in 16 matches, alongside encouraging results in recent friendlies.
New Zealand, meanwhile, come into the tournament on the back of mixed preparations, including a 4–0 defeat to Haiti and a 1–0 loss to England in its most recent friendlies. As a result, most signs point toward Iran as the more likely of the two sides to make an early statement and potentially end its long wait for a breakthrough beyond the group stage.
Here’s how to watch the match live, wherever you are in the world.
What Time Does Iran vs. New Zealand Kick Off?
- Location: California, Los Angeles, USA
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
How to Watch Iran vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream
It’s Fox and fuboTV for viewers in the United States. Those wanting a Spanish-speaking broadcast can find one through Telemundo.
North of the border in Canada, viewers can tune in through TSN or RDS, while audiences in Mexico can follow the action with ViX.
In the United Kingdom, anyone prepared for a late, late night can watch the game on BBC One.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV., Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC Sport Web, BBC One UK, BBC iPlayer
What’s Next for Iran, New Zealand?
Following their opening match in California, both Iran and New Zealand will turn their attention to the remainder of their Group G fixtures.
Iran next face Belgium at SoFi Stadium on June 21 in what promises to be a compelling encounter, before concluding its group stage campaign against Egypt in Seattle on June 27.
New Zealand, meanwhile, takes on Egypt in Vancouver on June 22, before finishing its group stage schedule against Belgium, also in Vancouver, on June 27.
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.