How to Watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The most exciting part about the World Cup is that anything can happen. Well, perhaps for the most elite contenders, like Spain, that fact is more daunting, rather than exciting.

The European powerhouse, who came into the tournament largely anticipating to hoist the trophy come July 19, was stunned by World Cup debutant Cabo Verde, playing to a 0–0 draw in their Group H opener the last time out.

The Spanish kings, currently ranked No. 3 globally, will be desperate to down Saudi Arabia this time around and reclaim their place on the throne. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia also played to a draw last week, so the group is still ripe for the taking.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Spain may rely more heavily on its young superstar, Lamine Yamal, who played just 20 minutes in the opener. The 18-year-old is still recovering from his hamstring tear back in April but feels confident he can contribute more minutes.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will be pleased with its last outing, securing a crucial point against a team then-situated 45 spots above it in FIFA’s World Rankings. The Green Falcons will be confident in its ability to spoil another contender’s day.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Sunday, June 21

: Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

How to Watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States can view the game on Fox and fuboTV for English-speaking broadcasts, while those preferring a Spanish showing can tune in through Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers have a plethora of options, including TSN, RDS and CTV, while audiences in Mexico can tune in through Canal 5, Azteca 7 and ViX, among other broadcasts.

Only BBC will be showing the game in the United Kingdom, where many will relish the chance to tune into what is the earliest kickoff time available this summer.

Country TV/Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Spain, Saudi Arabia?

Spain will expect a victory. | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Spain’s toughest battle will come just five days later against Uruguay, who is now ranked No. 18 in the world by FIFA. The two powerhouses will clash at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, likely for the top spot in Group H.

Saudi Arabia will seek a critical win against Cabo Verde on Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston, knowing that four points should be enough to advance to the round of 32.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC