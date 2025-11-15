How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is ready for action in another Big 12 matchup this weekend.
Still searching for their first win in Big 12 play since 2023, the Cowboys will be hosting Kansas State in yet another matchup against the Wildcats. While conference realignment has taken some of the usual opponents off the schedule, the Cowboys and Wildcats have played every season since 2010.
While the teams have both had some high peaks over that stretch, neither squad is in their ideal position coming into this game. Still, with both teams having something to play for, this could be an interesting matchup between a couple of familiar foes.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (4-5, 3-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Commentators: Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Kansas State -19.5
Total Points: Over/Under 50.5 points
Moneyline: Kansas State -1600, Oklahoma State +800
All odds via ESPN Bet
While OSU is simply trying to avoid another season without a win in conference play, Kansas State has a bit more to play for. Sitting at 4-5, the Wildcats need to win two of their final three contests to make it to a bowl game.
While all of their final three games are certainly winnable, Kansas State will likely be desperate to take care of business against a one-win team. Although the Cowboys only have one victory in nine tries this season, they’ve at least shown some encouraging signs over the past few weeks.
In a 17-point loss at Kansas before the bye week, OSU held a lead for most of the first half and saw Zane Flores have the best performance of his young career. Although it would be unfair to expect him to outplay Avery Johnson on Saturday, at least being in that conversation might be enough to keep the Cowboys in the game.
As the Cowboys enter this final stretch of the regular season, finding ways to stay competitive and build some momentum to take into the offseason and 2026 is critical. Although this season has been lost since mid-September, finishing the year strong could be huge, and it all starts with this matchup against Kansas State.
