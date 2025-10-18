How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Cincinnati: Kickoff Time, TV and Odds
Oklahoma State’s Homecoming battle against Cincinnati is almost here, and it could be a massive game for the Cowboys.
September 2024 was the last time OSU beat an FBS opponent, and with Cincinnati sneaking into the top 25 with the No. 24 spot in this week’s AP poll, the Cowboys’ luck in that area doesn’t seem likely to change. Still, if a few things could go OSU’s way, it might be able to turn the tide and avoid a sixth straight loss.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) vs. No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1, 3-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Cincinnati -23.5
Total Points: Over/Under 57.5 points
Moneyline: Cincinnati -3000, Oklahoma State +1200
All odds via ESPN Bet
Last week, OSU lost to Houston in a rather forgettable 11 a.m. kickoff. However, there were still some fireworks off the field, thanks to the fans in Boone Pickens Stadium.
Transforming Section 231 into a shirtless party, the Cowboys on the field were given a little extra motivation as they saw what was going on in the stands. Of course, it didn’t end up mattering much for the result, but it was still a fun storyline to follow.
While a potentially rowdy Homecoming crowd could also deliver a boost for the Cowboys, it might not matter much. With Sam Jackson V set to start at quarterback again this week, OSU is in need of a much better performance than he had against Houston.
Although it’s unlikely that he would be able to outperform Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby in any scenario, that might be OSU’s only path to victory. With interim head coach Doug Meacham delegating the playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns, there could be some wrinkles for the Cowboys on that side of the ball.
Considering OSU hasn’t won a Big 12 game since 2023, there will be some desperation in Stillwater as players look to deliver fans the win they’ve been hoping for. However, with so much seemingly going against the Cowboys coming into this game, OSU might have to keep waiting for that elusive conference victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.