How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for battle against the best FCS team in the country.
On Saturday, OSU will kick off its 2024 season with a matchup against South Dakota State. As OSU looks to begin its bid for a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, the Jackrabbits are hoping for a signature win on their road to a third straight national title.
Throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure in Stillwater, the Cowboys have gone 15-0 against FCS teams. However, SDSU is by far the best FCS team that OSU has faced in the past two decades.
Since falling to Iowa to open the 2022 season, SDSU has rattled off 29 consecutive victories and will have an opportunity to make it 30 in Stillwater. While the Jackrabbits lost a few key players from last season’s team, their veteran stars will determine their chances of winning, with quarterback Mark Gronowski headlining the squad.
Despite having some of the brightest stars in the FCS, playing against Ollie Gordon and the Cowboys might be too much for SDSU to handle. If the Cowboys can avoid another slow start to their season, they will be in great shape to get a solid win early.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. South Dakota State (0-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Shawn Kenney, Taylor McHargue, Tori Petry
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -10.5
Total Points: Over/Under 53.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -360, South Dakota State +290
