How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UT Martin: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for its first game of the 2025 season.
After last season’s three-win disaster, the Pokes are ready to begin a new year with new hopes. It’s undeniable that 2024 was awful, but with so many changes in the offseason, OSU is ready to prove that was nothing more than a one-year dip.
With the Cowboys looking to win their first game in over 11 months, they will need to show that their offseason of change was well worth it. Against an FCS squad, there might not be much to take away from the matchup, but the season opener still gives the Cowboys a chance to bring some extra energy into the program.
While not everything will be perfect against UT Martin on Thursday night, this game could be an important step in the right direction for the Cowboys.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. UT Martin (0-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: James Westling, Leger Douzable
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -20.5
Total Points: Over/Under 55.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1400, UT Martin +750
All odds via ESPN Bet
The Cowboys will be looking to win against an FCS program that managed to make the playoffs last season. While UT Martin has also had some changes, it will bring to Stillwater a team that has some experience under the bright lights.
Although this matchup isn’t expected to be all that close, there’s no reason why UT Martin can’t stick around a bit longer than expected. Still, if things go according to plan for the Pokes, this game could be a perfect way to kickstart a bounce-back campaign.
While the Cowboys won’t exactly have a ton of eyes on them this week, they have some important position battles to sort out before the nation turns its attention to Eugene in Week 2 when the Cowboys visit Oregon. With such a high-profile matchup on the horizon, OSU can’t let its focus slip and must take the season one week at a time.
Of course, that shouldn’t be much of an issue with this being the season opener, as many Cowboys are ready to make their debuts in Boone Pickens Stadium.
