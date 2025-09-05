How Zane Flores' Situation Compares to Mason Rudolph's First Oklahoma State Start
Oklahoma State is set for one of its biggest games of the season, but it will be trotting out a freshman quarterback.
Over the past few years, the Cowboys have gone through many quarterbacks, with OSU failing to go a full season with only one starting quarterback since 2018, as Marshall Scott pointed out after news broke of Hauss Hejny’s broken foot. That leaves the Cowboys to lean on another freshman quarterback in Zane Flores.
While this will be his first start at the college level, Flores is in his third season at OSU and has three quarters of action under his belt after Week 1’s win over UT Martin. In that matchup, Flores completed 13 of his 20 passes for 136 yards and added another 8 yards on the ground. Although Flores isn’t quite the mobile maestro that Hejny is, he is still far from being only a pocket passer.
Of course, Flores will have to prove that on Saturday as OSU faces No. 6 Oregon on the road. With the Ducks boasting one of the top defenses in the country, it will be a massive challenge for Flores and his offensive line to have a productive day.
With the Cowboys being four-touchdown underdogs and going on the road to play a national championship contender in a freshman’s first start, there are natural parallels to Mason Rudolph’s debut for OSU in 2014. That season, the Cowboys were 5-5 when Rudolph stepped onto the field for the first time as OSU was a massive underdog against No. 7 Baylor in Waco.
Considering the Cowboys are set to face one of the top teams in the country, expectations aren’t particularly high for Flores, but like when Rudolph debuted, there is some excitement in the air to see what he might be able to do.
In Rudolph’s debut, he completed 13 of his 25 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. While OSU dug an early 14-0 hole in the game, which eventually grew to 42-14, Rudolph helped make the game respectable, leading a couple of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to bring OSU within two possessions with just over 10 minutes to go.
While Rudolph threw what was effectively a game-sealing interception with five minutes left as OSU looked to cut its deficit to one score, Mike Gundy and company couldn’t be disappointed with the effort from the young signal caller.
Although even having a game like that will be a tall task for Flores on Saturday, there’s at least a blueprint for an OSU freshman quarterback in a game where the Pokes are clearly outmatched.