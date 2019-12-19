Hubbard Earns Unanimous All-America Status

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard became the 10th player in school history to earn unanimous All-America honors Thursday, as his inclusion on the FWAA team marked his fifth first-team selection on the five NCAA-recognized All-America teams.

To earn unanimous All-America status, a player must be honored by all five recognized All-America teams – the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation

Hubbard is OSU’s first unanimous All-America selection since James Washington earned the distinction in 2017. He joins Bob Fenimore (1945), Terry Miller (1977) and Barry Sanders (1988) among OSU's unanimous All-America running backs.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, Hubbard was voted as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by the league's coaches and by the AP. He leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in nearly every statistical rushing category, including rushing yards, rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards, all-purpose yards per game, yards after contact (via Pro Football Focus) and more. His average of 161.3 yards per game is 14.5 yards per game better than second-place Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

His 1,936 rushing yards are the second-most in a single season at Oklahoma State and the most since Sanders' NCAA-record total of 2,850 yards in 1988. Should he finish as the FBS rushing champion, he'd become the fifth Oklahoma State player to accomplish that feat, joining Fenimore (1945), Ernest Anderson (1982), Sanders (1988) and Gerald Hudson (1990).

With the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl remaining on the schedule, Hubbard is on pace to finish with 2,097 rushing yards, which would rank 18th in FBS history and third in Big 12 Conference history. Since 2000, only seven Power Five conference players have rushed for more than 2,100 yards in a season and done so averaging more than Hubbard's current mark of 161.3 yards per game.

Oklahoma State’s Unanimous All-Americans

· 1945 Bob Fenimore RB

· 1977 Terry Miller RB

· 1985 Leslie O’Neal DE

· 1988 Barry Sanders RB

· 1997 Alonzo Mayes

· 2009 Russell Okung OL

· 2010 Justin Blackmon WR

· 2011 Justin Blackmon WR

· 2017 James Washington WR

· 2019 Chuba Hubbard RB