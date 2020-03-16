Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga Tabbed Cornish Trophy Finalists

Two of the best college football players from Canada reside in Stillwater. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga were tabbed as two of the five finalists for the Cornish Trophy, the award given to the top NCAA football player from Canada.

Along with Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga were Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke and Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

Hubbard, as we all know, was the nation's best running back last season. He led the FBS with 2,094 rushing yards and his 21 rushing touchdowns tied for third in the FBS, but led all players from Power Five conferences.

Hubbard also led the FBS in several categories including rushes of 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

Following the season, he earned unanimous All-American status, was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and a Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Amen Ogbongbemiga, he posted an All-Big 12 season. Ogbongbemiga recorded the second-highest tackle total on the team with 100, just three behind fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. He did, however, lead the team with 15.5 tackles for loss, a number that was fifth-best in the Big 12. He also led the team with 5.0 sacks.

Following the season, Ogbongbemiga was voted a Team Captain by his teammates and earned the Leslie O'Neal Award as the Defensive MVP.

The trophy was introduced at the conclusion of the 2017 season and is named after former KU running back standout Jon Cornish.

The first two years, the trophy was awarded to one of this year's finalists, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke with Hubbard being tabbed as last year's runner-up.