Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga Tabbed Cornish Trophy Finalists

Zach Lancaster

Two of the best college football players from Canada reside in Stillwater. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga were tabbed as two of the five finalists for the Cornish Trophy, the award given to the top NCAA football player from Canada.

Along with Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga were Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke and Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

Hubbard, as we all know, was the nation's best running back last season. He led the FBS with 2,094 rushing yards and his 21 rushing touchdowns tied for third in the FBS, but led all players from Power Five conferences.

Hubbard also led the FBS in several categories including rushes of 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

Following the season, he earned unanimous All-American status, was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and a Doak Walker Award finalist.

As for Amen Ogbongbemiga, he posted an All-Big 12 season. Ogbongbemiga recorded the second-highest tackle total on the team with 100, just three behind fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. He did, however, lead the team with 15.5 tackles for loss, a number that was fifth-best in the Big 12. He also led the team with 5.0 sacks.

Following the season, Ogbongbemiga was voted a Team Captain by his teammates and earned the Leslie O'Neal Award as the Defensive MVP.

The trophy was introduced at the conclusion of the 2017 season and is named after former KU running back standout Jon Cornish.

The first two years, the trophy was awarded to one of this year's finalists, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke with Hubbard being tabbed as last year's runner-up.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dark Days: May They Not Last Long

These are unchartered waters, but we've felt like this before

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Another Reason I Love the Captain, Dave Hunziker's Perfect Perspective

Dave Hunziker, voice of the Cowboys, has a great perspective on what's happening

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Spring Football: Where Does It Stand and When Will We Know?

A look at where spring football practice at Oklahoma State stands amid the concerns and actions from COVID 19.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Our Mythical and Historical Sites March Madness

2020 Mythical and Historical Sites March Madness. Pokes Report went through the country and selected 64 teams for a simulated 2020 NCAA tournament.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Why College Students Are One Of The Groups Affected The Most By COVID-19 Outbreak

Not only have collegiate sports been put on hold or canceled but so have the colleges themselves.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Mythical and Historical March Madness on Pokes Report

Mythical March Madness at Pokes Report on SI/Maven. Selection Sunday coming.

Robert Allen

My Personal Thoughts and Reactions To The Day The Sports World Stopped

We have never seen a day in sports like this one, what we are witnessing is unprecedented.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Mike Boynton Addresses Premature Ending to the Season

Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton addressed the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 basketball season with local media.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Big 12 Suspends All Athletic Competition for the Rest of the School Year

The Big 12 has voted to end athletic competition for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.

Robert Allen

Unbelievable! Coronavirus Disease Ends OSU Spring Sports Calendar - The Day Sports Dreams Died

Kenny Gajewski and other Oklahoma State coaches comment on the end of spring sports and maybe, spring football too.

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip