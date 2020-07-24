Oklahoma State the Only Big 12 Program with Two Players on 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

STILLWATER -- The 2020 preseason Maxwell Award watch list was announced Friday morning and Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 program with two athletes on the list: Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Here's the list of Big 12 players that made the list:

QB - Charlie Brewer - Baylor

QB - Max Duggan - TCU

QB - Sam Ehlinger - Texas

RB - Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State

QB - Brock Purdy - Iowa State

QB - Skylar Thompson - Kansas State

WR - Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State

RB - Pooka Williams - Kansas

Both Hubbard and Wallace have been named to multiple preseason watch lists and both were named to the preseason All-Big 12 and Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams.

Hubbard was named to the Doak Walker and the Wuerffel watch lists, while Wallace was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list. Hubbard was also named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard is coming off one of the best rushing performances Oklahoma State has seen for some time. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, making him the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing game and all-purpose yards per game. For his efforts, Hubbard was named a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

As for Wallace, he also had a great season in 2019, despite not playing in the second half of the season due to a knee injury. Wallace finished with 903 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games. At the time of his injury, his 903 yards led the Big 12 and his eight touchdowns was good for second. Even though he played in only eight games, Wallace still earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors by the coaches and the Associated Press.