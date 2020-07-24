Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State the Only Big 12 Program with Two Players on 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The 2020 preseason Maxwell Award watch list was announced Friday morning and Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 program with two athletes on the list: Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.

Here's the list of Big 12 players that made the list:

  • QB - Charlie Brewer - Baylor
  • QB - Max Duggan - TCU
  • QB - Sam Ehlinger - Texas
  • RB - Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State
  • QB - Brock Purdy - Iowa State
  • QB - Skylar Thompson - Kansas State
  • WR - Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State
  • RB - Pooka Williams - Kansas

Both Hubbard and Wallace have been named to multiple preseason watch lists and both were named to the preseason All-Big 12 and Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams.

Hubbard was named to the Doak Walker and the Wuerffel watch lists, while Wallace was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list. Hubbard was also named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard is coming off one of the best rushing performances Oklahoma State has seen for some time. He rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, making him the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing game and all-purpose yards per game. For his efforts, Hubbard was named a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

As for Wallace, he also had a great season in 2019, despite not playing in the second half of the season due to a knee injury. Wallace finished with 903 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games. At the time of his injury, his 903 yards led the Big 12 and his eight touchdowns was good for second. Even though he played in only eight games, Wallace still earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors by the coaches and the Associated Press.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard now wants Oklahoma County DA to resign

Robert Allen

by

Cowboypatriot

A Look Inside One Of Oklahoma State's 2022 Running Back Targets Jadarian Price

Denison running back and 2022 Oklahoma State target Jadarian Price taking his time with his recruitment process

Marshall Levenson

Hubbard Named to Preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Another day, another preseason watch list addition for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as he was named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday

Zach Lancaster

by

Michael27

Texas Football Recruiting Editor Talks Cowboys Lone Star State Commits

Texas Football recruiting editor Greg Powers talks Oklahoma State commitments in Texas

Robert Allen

Day Two for Oklahoma State Walk Thrus and Pokes Use a Different Routine, Meanwhile Important NCAA Vote Friday

Oklahoma State football was back on the field on Thursday and the NCAA Board of Governors have a big vote on Friday.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Offer Rising 2023 Star

Oklahoma State has extended an offer to rising 2023 star MJ Thomas out of Calvert, TX.

Zach Lancaster

Miller is a Target at Running Backs in 2022 and Cowboys Could Take One or Two

Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller is a strong prospect in the class of 2022

Robert Allen

Cowboys Hit the Turf for Walk Thrus while Still Battling Positive Tests - Will There Be A Season?

Oklahoma State was back on the field with a football, coaches, and players for the first time since March 12.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for Four-Star Florida Forward

Oklahoma State is among the eight schools to make the cut to land four-star Florida forward Michael James

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Release 2020-21 Roster

A few weeks after the team arrived on campus, the Oklahoma State basketball program released an updated official roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy