Is Oklahoma State's Home-Field Advantage Underrated?
Oklahoma State has typically had one of the best home-field advantages in the country, but it might not get the respect it deserves.
Since Mike Gundy took over as head coach in 2005, the Cowboys have been one of the most consistent teams in the entire country. While their 18-year streaks of winning seasons and bowl appearances were snapped with a 3-9 mark last season, the Cowboys have still been one of the top teams in recent history.
While OSU has had plenty of success in recruiting and developing players in that stretch, the team’s success goes beyond simply what happens on the field. One of the most important elements of college football is the gameday environment.
From the tailgates to the traditions around the country, there are so many things that go into making a college football game special. Of course, for OSU, having a home crowd filled with loyal and true fans in a sea of orange each Saturday has been instrumental to the success it’s had over the past two decades.
That impact was reflected in EA Sports’ latest rankings this week for the stadium pulse in College Football 26. Similarly to last year’s game, EA ranked the top 25 toughest places to play, with OSU earning the No. 23 spot on the list.
While the Cowboys’ inclusion in the top 25 is warranted, they had been one of the most successful home teams in recent years before last season’s disaster. Still, OSU making the list despite going 2-4 in Boone Pickens Stadium last season is a testament to its home-field advantage.
The Cowboys were one of only two Big 12 squads to earn a spot on the list, joining Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium at No. 20. LSU’s Tiger Stadium earned the top spot on the list, followed by Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium to round out the top three.
While OSU’s 2024 didn’t go as planned, the team revamped its roster and coaching staff in hopes of a much more successful 2025. For the Cowboys to achieve their goals next season, they will need a boisterous Boone Pickens Stadium along the way.