Is There Still Hope For OSU’s Season?
Oklahoma State has started its season 1-2 for the first time since 2007, and all hope practically seems lost.
The final blow seemed to have come in the form of the 19-12 upset loss against Tulsa this past week, which was the Cowboys’ first loss against Tulsa since 1998. Now, with the Cowboys not projected to win another game, the season’s hopes seem grim.
Luckily for OSU, Big 12 play has yet to start, and its ultimate goal is technically still in reach. The Cowboys open Big 12 play Saturday against Baylor with a clean slate and a lot to prove.
Even though the Cowboys' play hasn’t been up to par, there have still been multiple bright spots in the Poke’s roster that show hope for the coming weeks.
Running back Rodney Fields Jr. has proven himself as the player for the starting job. Fields Jr. rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries, giving the Cowboys a much-needed boost in their running game this past week against Tulsa. If Fields Jr. can continue this progression, he has the chance for multiple breakout games in the Big 12.
Quarterback Zane Flores has also continued to improve for the Cowboys. Flores threw for 214 yards against Tulsa and is slowly getting used to being at the helm. Flores has the weapons around him in Gavin Freeman and Terrill Davis to make big plays, and if the Cowboys want a shot in the Big 12, they will have to lean on Flores.
There is even the hope of the reinforcement of quarterback Hauss Hejny when he comes back, hopefully against Cincinnati. Hejny proved himself in just one quarter of play against UT Martin in Week 1 before going out with a foot injury.
Of course, being competitive in the Big 12 is no small task for the Cowboys. With OSU only being a year removed from going 0-9 in conference play, the public is skeptical of whether it can turn its play around.
ESPN analytics have the Cowboys best shot at winning a game the rest of the year being against Houston on Oct. 11. However, the Cowboys so called best shot is only a 17.2% chance. This is a harsh reality for the Cowboys, as they were projected to win this game at the beginning of the season.
As the Cowboys witnessed last week, upsets are always possible. In the next couple of weeks, the Cowboys will need it to be in their favor this time, as they hopefully turn their season around.