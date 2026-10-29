J’lynnd Kellow Flip Latest Example of Oklahoma State’s Growing Recruiting Success

For most of this recruiting cycle the future of the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense has been the focus. The defense is finally catching up.

For the second time in as many days, the Cowboys flipped a committed player to their Class of 2027. This time it’s cornerback J’lynnd Kellow, a three-star cornerback from Willis High School in Willis, Texas. The 6-2, 180-pound cornerback was formerly committed to Mississippi State.

Rivals (subscription required) reported his flip and he reposted the report. Per 247Sports.com (subscription required), Kellow is the No. 108 cornerback in the country and the No. 145 recruit in the state of Texas.

It also represents more fuel to Oklahoma State’s rise back as a recruiting power in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State’s Rise in Recruiting Ranks

Kellow told Rivals.com that he felt he had a chance to contribute as a true freshman next season. There’s an opportunity. Several of the contributors at cornerback are playing their final season of eligibility, including starter Mo Horn. Head coach Eric Morris has made it clear he’s willing to play the best players, no matter the experience level.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys landed a flip from Stillwater, Okla., linebacker Bryson Brown, who was formerly committed to Baylor. After the Bears fired Dave Aranda on Sunday, it appeared Brown opted to change his mind. OSU’s recent success has surely helped.

Brown spent the past two seasons watching his hometown team take an unimaginable dive in the Big 12. The Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024 and 1-11 in 2025, which cost head coach Mike Gundy his job and allowed the program to hire Morris. If the Cowboys weren’t 5-2 going into Saturday’s game with Iowa State — and in Big 12 Championship game contention — it’s possible Brown might have stuck it out with Baylor, even with the coaching change.

Now he and Kellow are set to be Cowboys when the early signing period comes around in December. Both commitments are non-binding.

New defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity has flipped last year’s defense — which was one of the worst in college football — into a better unit in Year 1. At least two defenders are trending toward All-Big 12 selection at season’s end in linebacker Ethan Wesloski and cornerback LaDainian Fields. The latter is a holdover from last year, so his rise is a notable feather in the program’s cap in terms of player development.

They join a growing defensive recruiting class, which includes another Bryson Brown, a safety from Broken Arrow, Okla.

The rest of the defensive class includes Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) defensive lineman Keilan Neal, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic edge rusher edge rusher Jayden Vessell; Choctaw (Okla.) linebacker Israel Hammons; and Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis.