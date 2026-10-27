Oklahoma State’s LaDainian Fields Using Game-Changing Plays to Fuel All-Big 12 Bid

LaDainian Fields was one of a handful of defensive players that returned from last year's 1-11 Oklahoma State team. But incoming head coach Eric Morris liked what he saw.

During fall camp, Morris talked up Fields and his potential as an all-Big 12 cornerback. The key, he said, was getting Fields to make more plays on the football.

Well, mission accomplished. Fields was named the all-Big 12 co-defensive player of the week for his performance against the Colorado Buffaloes, which included two interceptions, eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. On Tuesday, he was named the Jim Thorpe Award player of the week, an award given to defensive backs.

It showed off why Fields is no longer a stealthy pick for all-Big 12 honors at the end of the season. He’s a serious candidate.

LaDainian Fields is Rolling

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest way to explain Fields’ impact is to look at the Big 12 leaderboard. Fields leads the Big 12 in interceptions with four. There are a host of players behind him with three interceptions. But what's interesting is how aggressive his play has been the past two games. He has three of his four interceptions in the last two games.

Against Houston he picked off a tipped pass on the first possession of the game that led to a Cowboys field goal. Oklahoma State lost that game, 35-32. But Fields wasn’t the starter in that contest. Kollin Lewis drew the start in his place. Morris said after the game the Cowboys were still searching for the right combination at cornerback. Perhaps not starting fueled Fields against the Cougars? If so, it carried over into the Colorado game.

Both of Fields’ interceptions against Colorado came in the second half. One was in the third quarter, and the other was in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma State was putting away a 57-24 victory. His first interception of the game ended any faint hope of a comeback for the Buffs, who turned the ball over three times. Both of his picks led to field goals, but that was six extra points for an offense that rolled up nearly 600 total yards.

For those that put stock in Pro Football Focus (subscription required) player grades, Fields has had his best two graded games in the last two weeks. Against Houston his overall defensive grade was 62.4, with a tackle grade of 81.1 and a coverage grade of 60.6.

Against Colorado his overall grade cracked 70 for the first time this season, as he graded out at 71.2, with a coverage grade of 69.2. While his tackling grade was only 52.1, he had three consecutive weeks of tackling grades of 76 or better the previous three games.

What does it all mean? It means Fields has finally solidified himself as that game-changing player on the edge.

The improving tackle grades are nice. But when you're a cornerback coverage is king. Coaches need their corners to make game-changing plays like the last two weeks. If this keeps up, all that talk by Morris about being all-Big 12 won't just be talk.