Blake Jarwin Celebrates His Scholarship Anniversary by Delivering a Scholarship Message

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- After the final practice of fall camp on Saturday morning the Oklahoma State players caught a brief rest and then came back to the West End Zone for special teams and offensive and defensive position meetings before picking up dinner and heading back to their apartments or off campus housing. There was one Oklahoma State player that did so with a little extra pep in his step. 

This was not a great week for Oklahoma State on the offensive line losing two players off the two-deep with starting guard Bryce Bray and back-up tackle Jacob Farrell being dismissed for violation of team rules or code. 

Even before the loss of Bray and Farrell, red-shirt freshman walk-on Jake Springfield has been getting reps with the second offensive line. The 6-5, 310-pound product of Flower Mound High School in Texas, was a first-team All-District 6-6A offensive tackle his senior season in 2018. I pulled some Hudl highlights from Springfield in his junior season pancaking some defenders from my former high school in W.T. White. 

Springfield has impressed offensive line coach Charlie Dickey since he arrive from Kansas State. Springfield is going to get even stronger, but he is big, flexible in both the hips and throughout his core. He has long arms and does well in pass pro because of those arms and his ability to move. He has quick feet and can pass block, but also does well in drive blocking and getting to the second level and finding defenders off the line of scrimmage. 

Snapshot_133
Jake Springfield is now on full scholarship after finding out in the video from Dallas Cowboy and former Oklahoma State Cowboy Blake Jarwin. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Now he's no longer a walk-on and he got the word from a former walk-on on now playing in the NFL.

It was a great set-up as Blake Jarwin is on tape and he introduces himself and starts talking about effort and persevering and staying together. A good rah-rah message and you always need those, but then Jarwin revealed the real purpose he had for sending a video.  

"Before I go, six years ago Coach Gundy pulled me up front in a meeting room and awarded me a scholarship. It was one of the most memorable days of my life," said Jarwin, a native of Tuttle, Okla. "Six years later I'm honored to do the same as a former walk-on to a current walk-on. Jake Springfield, you are now a scholarship athlete at Oklahoma State. Go Pokes!"

Springfield deserves it. He is going to be an answer this season to who helped make up for the loss of three offensive linemen since last spring as senior Dylan Galloway, another starter, retired in the off season because of injuries in his career. 

Football

