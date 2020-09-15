SI.com
Pokes Report
WATCH: James Washington Scores Hard-Fought Touchdown Before Halftime

Zach Lancaster

First game of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and James Washington is already proving he's one of the best in the league.

With less than 20 seconds left to go before halftime and trailing 10-9 to the New York Giants, Ben Roethlisberger finds the former Oklahoma State Biletnikoff Award winning receiver open across the middle and Washington fights his way through three Giants defenders to get into the end zone.

I don't care who you are, that's one of the hardest-fought touchdowns you'll see all season.

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) makes a catch in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) makes a catch in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has two catches on two targets for 34 yards and one touchdown through the first half of play.

Washington was drafted by the Steelers with the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and is now entering his third season with the Steelers. During his rookie season, Washington saw limited action as he was getting adjusted to life in the NFL. He hauled in 16 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, in his season year in the league, Washington started to show Steelers fans just how good he could be as he blew up hauling in 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

During his four years on the field at Oklahoma State, Washington was one of the best receivers in the game. He hauled in 226 receptions for 4,472 yards and 39 touchdowns.

His senior season in 2017 was his best year for the Cowboys. He hauled in 74 receptions for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-America status and First-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and the Associated Press. He also won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's top wide receiver.

His 1,549 yards in 2017 led the nation, as did his 119.2 yards per game.

By the end of his OSU career, Washington had set a new school record for career receiving yards, 4,472, a number that also ranked second in Big 12 history.

