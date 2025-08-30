Johnny Manziel Takes Shot at Former Oklahoma State Star for Being NFL Bust
One of Oklahoma State’s best stars in recent memory is getting some heat from a former teammate.
Over the past two decades, OSU has become one of the most recognizable brands in the college football landscape under Mike Gundy’s watch. During the late 2000s into the early 2010s, the Cowboys full established themselves as a nationally relevant program.
While those teams were mostly known for their offensive firepower, headlined by the connection of Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon. Of course, the other side of the ball was also critical to the Pokes’ success.
While OSU’s defenses in that time had their fair share of NFL talents, one of the most notable players from that period was Justin Gilbert, who was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, making his way to the Cleveland Browns.
Still, Gilbert wasn’t the most notable first-round pick from the Browns in that draft, with 2012 Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel going to Cleveland at No. 22. Recently, on his Glory Daze podcast, Manziel didn’t hold back about his reputation as a bust in the NFL when compared to Gilbert’s career.
“I get the most wave of s— for being a bust and this and that, but I wasn’t even the biggest f—ing, and respect to Justin Gilbert, I love him as a human being, but we both flamed out,” Manziel said. “We both f—ing struggled, and he went [14] picks before me, so like, I’m not even the biggest bust in my class from the Browns.”
While Gilbert was taken higher than Manziel, it’s likely still fair to tab the Texas A&M product as the bigger bust, given Cleveland’s quarterback situation at the time and the hope that he could be the franchise’s savior. In the NFL, Manziel threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 career games, adding another 12 scores as a rusher.
Still, the point Manziel made about Gilbert also having a rather forgettable NFL career is fair. After making seven interceptions, including two pick-sixes, as a senior in 2013, Gilbert was named a consensus All-American. While he had a solid rookie season, making one pick-six and racking up 29 tackles in 14 games, he struggled to stick around in the NFL, playing only 21 games over the next two seasons before being out of the league for good.
Still, Gilbert’s time at OSU was unforgettable, as he was a massive key to the Cowboys’ defensive success while also being a star on special teams, scoring six kickoff return touchdowns throughout his career.