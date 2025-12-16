Bills vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Buffalo Bills came back to beat the Patriots on Sunday and are now looking to make it four wins in a row when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. The Bills are still one game behind the Patriots in the AFC East, though.
Cleveland is coming off a 31-3 loss in Chicago, its third straight defeat and sixth in its last seven games.
Will the Bills cover as road favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Bills vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -10 (-110)
- Browns +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: -550
- Browns: +410
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bills vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 10-4
- Browns record: 3-11
Bills vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The Bills are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 5-9 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-7 in the Bills' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-7 in the Browns' games this season.
- The Bills are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Browns are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Bills vs. Browns Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Jordan Phillips – questionable
- Christian Benford – questionable
- Gabe Davis – questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Teven Jenkins – questionable
- Denzel Ward – questionable
- Wyatt Teller – questionable
- Dylan Sampson – questionable
- David Njoku – questionable
- Adin Huntington – questionable
- Jack Conklin – questionable
Bills vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen put himself back in the MVP conversation with a comeback win over the Patriots on Sunday. Matthew Stafford is still the favorite in the latest NFL MVP odds, but Allen has a few games left to catch him.
A big game against the Browns could help Allen’s MVP case.
Allen has thrown for three touchdowns with no interceptions in each of the last two games, and also ran for a touchdown two weeks ago against the Bengals. He’s up to 3,276 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year, along with a dozen rushing touchdowns.
The Browns defense has been stingy most of the year, but they did just allow 242 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Williams last week. Another multi-touchdown game for Allen could be in the cards on Sunday.
Bills vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
The Bills are only 4-3 on the road this season, but they’ve won each of their last two road games and three of their last five. Buffalo has had some trouble winning by double-digits this season, but the Browns might be just what the doctor ordered for the Bills.
Cleveland lost 31-3 in Chicago last week, 31-29 to Tennessee, and 26-8 to the 49ers the week before that. Six of the Browns’ 11 losses have come by double digits, and the Bills should put the pedal to the metal this week in Cleveland.
Pick: Bills -10 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.