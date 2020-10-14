Jordan Brailford Signed With Minnesota Vikings and Added to Active Roster

STILLWATER -- Great news on Wednesday as another former Oklahoma State standout has been added to an NFL active roster! The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed defensive end Jordan Brailford and placed him on the active roster ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday.

Brailford was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL, but spend his rookie season on the reserve/injury list after suffering a season-ending injury.

He spent the first five weeks on the Washington practice squad before being signed by Minnesota.

Brailford joins former Cowboy standout kicker Dan Bailey, who's currently kicking 75% from field goal range through the first five games of the season. Multiple Cowboys on an NFL roster is always an exciting thing, especially if you mainly root for former Oklahoma State football players on Sundays instead of a specific team.

After overcoming quite a bit of adversity due to injuries at Oklahoma State, Brailford became a standout player for the Cowboys. He missed the entire 2016 season with a shin injury, but came back and had a great 2017 as he recorded 57 total tackles, 34 of which were solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Following the season, he was named Second-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and the AP.

His junior season in 2018 was his best yet. He recorded 54 total tackles, 37 of which were solo stops, 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. His 0.69 sacks per game led the Big 12 and his 16.0 tackles for loss trails only Emmanuel Ogbah, who recorded 17.5 during the 2015 season and 17.0 during the 2014 season.

Following the season, Brailford was named First-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and Second-Team by the AP. He was also voted a team captain by his teammates and earned the program's Leslie O'Neal Award for being the outstanding defensive player that season.

The Vikings host the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday, Oct. 18 with a noon kick on FOX. Check your local listings.