SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Jordan Brailford Signed With Minnesota Vikings and Added to Active Roster

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Great news on Wednesday as another former Oklahoma State standout has been added to an NFL active roster! The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed defensive end Jordan Brailford and placed him on the active roster ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday.

Brailford was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL, but spend his rookie season on the reserve/injury list after suffering a season-ending injury.

He spent the first five weeks on the Washington practice squad before being signed by Minnesota.

Brailford joins former Cowboy standout kicker Dan Bailey, who's currently kicking 75% from field goal range through the first five games of the season. Multiple Cowboys on an NFL roster is always an exciting thing, especially if you mainly root for former Oklahoma State football players on Sundays instead of a specific team.

After overcoming quite a bit of adversity due to injuries at Oklahoma State, Brailford became a standout player for the Cowboys. He missed the entire 2016 season with a shin injury, but came back and had a great 2017 as he recorded 57 total tackles, 34 of which were solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Following the season, he was named Second-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and the AP.

His junior season in 2018 was his best yet. He recorded 54 total tackles, 37 of which were solo stops, 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. His 0.69 sacks per game led the Big 12 and his 16.0 tackles for loss trails only Emmanuel Ogbah, who recorded 17.5 during the 2015 season and 17.0 during the 2014 season.

Following the season, Brailford was named First-Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and Second-Team by the AP. He was also voted a team captain by his teammates and earned the program's Leslie O'Neal Award for being the outstanding defensive player that season.

The Vikings host the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday, Oct. 18 with a noon kick on FOX. Check your local listings.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Recruiting: Expectations vs. Reality

Oklahoma State Football Recruiting: Expectations vs. Reality based on statistics and analysis from The Athletic

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

For No. 7 Cowboys, How is that Baylor Game Looking?

Oklahoma State football is hoping to play Baylor but the Bears have COVID-19 issues

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Will Stick to Routine and Big 12 Says Cowboys and Bears will Play Dec. 12

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy on sticking with routine and Big 12 on the Oklahoma State-Baylor makeup game.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboy Football Identity Change? Could Be

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy talks defense and his top players on defense.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Pokes in the NFL: Week 5

A look at the former Oklahoma State football players currently playing in the NFL.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboy Football Does Way More With Less

Oklahoma State football is not known for landing big-time players, but rather getting the best football player regardless of recruiting ranking and developing them to be some of the best in the country.

Zach Lancaster

by

ArkieCowboy

Baylor Halts Football and Oklahoma State Has to Sit Another Week Until Iowa State

Oklahoma State football will wait until Dec, 12 to play Baylor and wait until Oct. 24 to play again when Iowa State comes to Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Pistols locked and holstered

Will the Oklahoma State Cowboys come out firing following another delay to their season?

John Helsley

In-State 2021 Edmond Memorial Guard Includes Oklahoma State in Top Three

Oklahoma State 2021 guard prospect out of Edmond (OK) Memorial Sean Pedulla has included the Cowboys in his top three list.

Zach Lancaster

Aden Kelley Earns All-American Honors; Will Play In AA Game On January 9th

Oklahoma State 2021 defensive line commit Aden Kelley has earned All-American honors and will play in the All-American game in January

Marshall Levenson