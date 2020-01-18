McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray played for the West in the East-West Shrine Game and caught three passes in a losing effort as the East won the contest 31-27. The 6-6, 190 pound McCray, who came to Stillwater as a graduate transfer after playing at South Alabama and against the Cowboys twice, had a solid season this year with 19 receptions for 237-yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception of the season came in the loss at Texas Tech when he caught a pass from Spencer Sanders and went 73-yards for a touchdown in the second half.

McCray, who has the size and some solid ball skills, drew interest and was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Game and was hoping to play well enough to perhaps, get a late invite into the Senior Bowl, which is played in Mobile at Ladd Peebles Stadium where McCray played home games while at South Alabama.

Playing with West quarterbacks Kelly Bryant of Missouri, Mason Fine of North Texas, and Tyler Huntley of Utah McCray was able to catch three passes. After an incompletion on the first series, Huntley connected with McCray for 15-yards and a first down to get the touchdown tying drive started.

McCray then caught a nine-yard pass for a first down on a drive that stalled just before the half.

On the final drive of the game, McCray caught a seven-yard pass as the West was trying to take the lead in the game and then on the final play Huntley threw to McCray on a pass that was incomplete.

According to a friend of Pokes Report, Fox Sports and the NFL Network's Charles Davis, McCray had a really good week of practice in Tampa in preparation for the game and in front of the NFL scouts and personnel executives. That could help him in his effort to get drafted and be in an NFL training camp.