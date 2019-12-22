Pokes Report
Justice Hill Collects His First NFL Touchdown

Marshall Levenson

There’s been an Oklahoma State running back that has been in the news (and the endzone) quite a bit lately. He goes by Chuba Hubbard. Well… a former Oklahoma State running back decided he wanted to join in on the action. His name is Justice Hill.

The Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill ran the ball 18 yards for his first career touchdown with 3:31 left in the 4th quarter in a win over the Browns. The score extended the lead from 24-15 to 31-15, which ended as the final score.

Hill was called upon when the Ravens top running back Mark Ingram went down with a lower leg injury.

Chuba Hubbard took notice to his former teammate and good friend’s first touchdown and was very excited for him. Chuba went to twitter to let it be known.

Hill’s touchdown helped the Ravens secure the win which ultimately locked up the #1 seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Hill has only been a small piece of the offense this year for the Ravens, rushing 45 times for 167 yards but as the regular season comes to an end, the Ravens will most likely rest most of their starters, possibly giving Hill a chance to not only get more touches but possibly giving him a chance to start next week.

There has been no report of how significant Mark Ingram’s injury is as of yet. If it turns out to be serious, Justice Hill might get the chance to be a featured back in the playoffs sooner in his career rather than later. 

