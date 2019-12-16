Bedlam Battle for Justin Harrington with Decision likely coming Monday night

One of Oklahoma State's visitors from the last weekend before signing day, Justin Harrington told Pokes Report that he is going to likely make his decision tonight in front of family and then reveal that decision tomorrow on social media. Harrington's twitter address is @Showwdell_3. The native of Raleigh, N.C., Harrington visited Oklahoma back on Nov. 22 for the TCU game and then also visited North Carolina State in his hometown on Dec. 6 before making his way with his family to Stillwater this past weekend.

"It was great," he said of the Oklahoma State visit right before he told us the decision was down to the Cowboys and the Sooners. "My host was Jarrick Bernard, he was cool."

We had tried to track down arrington after he left his visit, but he was to the airport and on a plane before we could get a hold of him. He called us back shortly after we called on Monday.

Harrington is considered one of, if not the top junior college defensive back prospect in the nation. This season the 6-3, 200 pound Harrington had 49 tackles, 36 unassisted, a tackle for loss, two fumbles caused, and one fumble recovered. He also had three interceptions and three passes defended. As a freshman at Bakersfield, he had 48 tackles and four interceptions, one of those he returned for a touchdown.

You can never have enough high quality defensive backs in the Big 12 and Harrington is safety size with corner athleticism according to many of the people that have watched and evaluated his play in junior college at Bakersfield College.