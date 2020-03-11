J.W. Walsh Hired as Analyst at Texas

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh is now wearing a darker shade of orange on the Forty Acres. That's right, Walsh has been hired as an offensive analyst on Tom Herman's staff at Texas.

The move comes just a few months after former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich became the offensive coordinator at Texas. Walsh spent three seasons as a quarterback under Yurcich at Oklahoma State.

Following his time at Oklahoma State, Walsh became a graduate assistant at TCU and spent the last three years as the running backs coach at Abilene Christian.

During his time at Oklahoma State, Walsh threw for 3,917 yards on a 63% completion rating with 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed the ball 200 times for 1,036 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 25 touchdowns.

Walsh spent five seasons in Stillwater, with a redshirt season in 2011. It was a rather interesting five seasons for Walsh as the OC he committed to, Dana Holgorsen, left for West Virginia and was replaced by Todd Monken. Monken then brought in another quarterback, Wes Lunt, who won the starting job over Walsh.

After Lunt got hurt three games in, Walsh took over but fractured his knee three games in. His freshman season, however, was his best passing season during his time at Oklahoma State as he played in 10 games and threw for 1,564 yards and 13 touchdowns on 66.9% completion rating.

For the next season, both Walsh and Clint Chelf bounced back and forth as the starter. The next season, but Lunt and Chelf were gone, but then Walsh hurt his foot and then he split time with Mason Rudolph for his final season in Stillwater. His final season, 2015, Walsh had his most productive season on the ground as he carried the ball 77 times for 359 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Through all the ups and downs, Walsh stayed loyal to Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State and never transferred. He also comes from Texas High School football royalty in Denton Guyer's John Walsh. Combine the football experience and knowledge, plus his love and dedication to Oklahoma State, and it's no wonder that Cowboy fans want to see J.W. back at Oklahoma State on the coaching staff.