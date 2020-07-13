Oklahoma State Loses 2022 Commitment

STILLWATER -- Longtime 2022 Oklahoma State offensive tackle commit, Kelvin Banks Jr., announced via Twitter Sunday evening he's no longer a member of the Pokes' 2022 class.

De'Kelvion Beamon, a safety out of Huntington HS in Shreveport, LA is now the lone commit for Oklahoma State in the 2022 class.

Banks is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle out of Humble (TX) Summer Creek in the Houston metro area. Banks had announced his commitment to Charlie Dickey way back on Sept. 29, 2019.

While we're still a long way away from even completing the 2021 signing class, this is a big loss for the Pokes. Banks, while he doesn't have a composite ranking, he's listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed as the No. 13 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 126 ranked overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Banks, who started at left tackle this past season for Summer Creek, is a strong offensive line prospect who easily overwhelmed defensive players, especially in one-on-one situations. He's got a great base and a big frame that's already solid, but can easily hold more weight and muscle.

With his size and talent level, I'd expect Dickey and Oklahoma State to continue to recruit and try and recommit Banks, but he currently holds some rather high-profile offers.

Banks has received at least 13 offers that include Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Texas A & M and USC. So, the Cowboys are going to have their work cut out for them if they're to recommit Banks.

While no one wants to lose a commitment in any class, and as I said a few paragraphs above that the loss of Banks is a big one, coach Dickey and Oklahoma State in no way have to be in panic mode right now.

They're currently working on filling the 2021 class, which has only one offensive line prospect committed, 6-6, 260-pound Logan Nobles out of Jenks, OK.