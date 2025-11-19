Kickoff Time for Season Finale Presents Last Punch to OSU in 2025
Oklahoma State’s season is nearing a close, and its finale will also feature one more reminder of how poorly this year has gone.
Over the first 10 games of OSU’s season, it has managed to secure only one win. With that single victory coming against FCS squad UT Martin, OSU is still without a win against an FBS team since September 2024.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the season has necessarily been all bad or forgettable. While the product on the field has mostly been lifeless, there have been plenty of interesting moments throughout the season.
From firing Mike Gundy to firing Todd Grantham to the myriad of shirtless fans breathing some much-needed life into blowouts, the Cowboys have seen plenty this season. However, the ridiculous amount of things happening off the football field isn’t enough for the Cowboys to actually garner national interest.
After all, the Pokes are 1-9 and haven’t won a Big 12 contest since 2023. With all of those factors in mind, it’s unsurprising that they will be facing an 11 a.m. kickoff for their season finale against Iowa State.
On what could be an interesting senior day in Stillwater, the Cowboys will have a potentially busy slate beyond the game itself. Along with the final potential stages of the OSU coaching search heating up, fans will have a chance to show their appreciation to players who stuck it out through one of the worst falls in recent OSU history.
While the timing of the game probably won’t have an immense impact on the crowd or any other significant factor, it does represent one final blow to the Cowboys’ season. Much like the Kansas State game, this matchup against Iowa State being in the early window on ESPNU shows just how far the program has fallen.
In recent years, having a season finale be so underwhelming and inconsequential was rare, but it’s somehow become the expectation in Stillwater. While last season’s finale against Colorado had its premier TV slot secured before the season even started, the 2025 Cowboys will be faced with likely one last chance at a conference win in the early slot with almost no one watching.
However, it’s not all bad news for the Cowboys. Assuming they can begin to work things out in years to come, they should be able to get back to having premier Big 12 matchups in November. But for now, the 11 a.m. window belongs to OSU.