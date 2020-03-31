From Then To Now... Kolby Harvell-Peel

The 2019 football season saw many Oklahoma State football players make a name for themselves. Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Teven Jenkins, Trace Ford, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tre Sterling, and Jarrick Bernard are some examples from the large list.

Although these players proved they are among the best in the Big 12, there is one who seems to have proved his value and raised his stock more than any other player and it is none other than the 1st Team All-Big 12 selection and Oklahoma State MVP winner, Kolby Harvell-Peel.

There may be people who choose Chuba Hubbard as the player who proved himself the most but even he was ranked as a top 10 running back coming out of high school by some recruiting sites. His success was somewhat expected, maybe not expecting 2,000 yards, but still expected to be a good talent.

Kolby Harvell-Peel among many other Cowboys is a player who was not thought of as a top player coming out of high school, in the country, in his state, or even at his position. One major recruiting service had Harvell-Peel ranked as the 77th best safety and 969th overall player, while another major recruiting service did not give him a positional or national ranking, having him too low to warrant either one.

In the Mike Gundy era at Oklahoma State, stars and rankings have never been something the recruiting staff pays much attention to. They like to find a player they believe has talent and then see if he would fit into the Cowboy culture and program. If they feel comfortable with a player, they do not need validation from outside sources. Kolby Harvell-Peel is one of these players.

Harvell-Peel showed up in Stillwater after high school and immediately earned himself some playing time. As a true freshman, he racked up 52 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, but 0 interceptions. These numbers are good for a first-year player but did not yet secure his place as a Big 12 star.

The stardom would come as a sophomore while being one of the leaders of a very young defense. In his 1st Team All-Big 12 campaign, Harvell-Peel totaled 71 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 interceptions.

These numbers are remarkable, especially for an underclassman. Harvell-Peel churned out one of the best seasons from a safety in the country last year and in fact, it was one of the best by any safety in years. It is shocking to me that Harvell-Peel was not even mentioned in the Thorpe Award conversation, the award given to the best defensive back in the country.

I have put together a chart of the last five Thorpe Award winners compared to Harvell-Peel's 2019 season.

Year + Player Tackles Interceptions Pass Deflections Sacks FF+FR 2019 Harvell-Peel Season 71 (1st) 5 (T-1st) 13 (1st) 1 (3rd) 4 (1st) 2019 Delpit 65 2 7 2 2 2018 Baker 40 2 9 0 1 2017 Fitzpatrick 60 1 7 1.5 1 2016 Jackson 55 5 11 0 2 2015 King 58 3 7 0 2

From the chart, you see the five major statistics normally tied to defensive backs (tackles, interceptions, pass deflections, sacks, and forced/recovered fumbles). Harvell-Peel came in first place in every category except for sacks, where he was 3rd.

The Thorpe Award means you are the best defensive back in the nation, but as we can see, Harvell-Peel played better than any of them. I only included the last 5 years to give a recent outlook on it but if I were to go back another 5 or 10 years, you would still not see numbers like Kolby put up this year.

With another offseason under his belt and nearly the entire defense returning for 2021, Kolby Harvell-Peel is in line for an even better junior season. I would not be surprised to see an 80+ tackle, 5+ interception, 15+ pass deflection season, a feat that would surely land him at the top of the discussion for the Thorpe Award.

I am not the only one that now sees Harvell-Peel as one of the elite defenders in the nation. Pro Football Focus, the leading football analytics provider listed Kolby as the #13 defensive back in all of college football and the #7 player in the Big 12 conference.

Here is what PFF had to say about Harvell-Peel. "[He] was better than most true freshmen safeties in 2018, recording a 67.3 coverage grade. In his sophomore 2019 season, Harvell-Peel looked like an upperclassman in coverage by producing an 89.5 coverage grade, ranking eighth among FBS safeties and leading way to being one of the 10 most valuable safeties in the country. Harvell-Peel spent most of his time at free safety, and that’s where his play shined, improving his coverage grade rank to fifth while allowing just four first downs, intercepting two passes and forcing six incompletions. In other words, he was a certified ballhawk for the Cowboys."

In a second article, PFF stated: "No one has seen more passes thrown their way when lined up at free safety than Harvell-Peel, and he’s still been the second-highest graded in coverage at that alignment."

After reading all of this I did a deep dive into Kolby's recruiting cycle and every safety that was ranked ahead of him with in-depth analysis on the top 10 safeties in 2018. Kolby Harvell-Peel has more career starts than 9/10 of them and was the only one to be named an "All-Conference" player last season. He has already had and is on track to have a better career than all 10 of those guys in essentially every stat. Amount of starts, number of tackles, interceptions, pass breakups... everything! 5/10 of them have never made a start and 3 others have transferred from their original schools.

Out of every safety ranked before him in 2018, none have had as much success as Harvell-Peel has had in his first two years. From being ranked as #77 as an incoming freshman by a recruiting service, PFF now ranks Harvell-Peel as the #1 free safety to come out of the 2018 class.

From being overlooked to now being considered the best, Kolby Harvell-Peel has come a long way in a very short amount of time, much like many other Cowboys have in history.

He is becoming a well-known name with people within the football business and if he has another dominant season, I believe he will be one of the most talked-about defenders in the country and could potentially have a very favorable stock in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Oklahoma State defense will be a very fun one to watch next season, returning 10/11 starters and will have 5 other All-Big 12 selections alongside Harvell-Peel. Nearly all of these players are like Kolby Harvell-Peel, overlooked then, excelling now.