Cowboys Master of Perseverance, Kye Staley Moving Into a New Career

SHAWNEE -- Sitting in a much more crowded than expected Crain Family Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee back on Saturday, July 25 I was in the vicinity of former Guthrie football and now Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy when former Guthrie running back and Cowboys fullback Kye Staley climbed up the stairs. It's amazing that Staley can climb stairs, but we'll review that later in the story. I had to do a double take because the last time I saw Kye he was roughly 250 pounds, but he was a svelt 213 on his frame and wearing the familiar smile he has always flashed.

"I know when I first walked up that ya'll didn't recognize me because I've lost a little bit of weight," Staley told me. "I'm grateful that I changed my diet and the weight I'm down to now was what I weighed before I was injured. That's the weight I've felt best at."

Staley has been coaching high school football, most recently with his high school coach and father figure in Watkins. But now Watkins is giving Staley up as he just passed his insurance exam and now Staley is joining Primamerica at an agency in Moore. Staley will be helping folks with insurance and investments.

"I got to the point where I felt I wasn't growing anymore and I was satisfied with the knowledge that I had learned," Staley said. "I needed to do something to branch out and be uncomfortable in order to grow."

There is something that you don't here as much these days. Staley is an old school throwback. He was on the field and he is in his professional life now.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be in the position in some shape or form where I could help people out," Staley said of his career change. "Coaching and teaching I was doing that for youth and I know insurance really helps people and especially in the day and time that we are in now.

"A little story, I had a relative and I helped her get a life insurance policy because she was worried about what might happen to her children," Staley explained. "I helped her get that and now she has piece of mind, so i really helped her."

Before anyone can really be equipped to help others, they have to be able to help themselves. Staley learned that lesson well in Stillwater as a Cowboy.

Staley came in as a much heralded recruit from nearby Guthrie. He was the Oklahoma High School Player of the Year after leading the Blue Jays to a 14-0 record and the State Championship in Class 5A. Staley played several positions including quarterback and running back and he rushed for 1,380-yards and 28 touchdowns. SuperPrep, who I was writing for at the time ranked him as the top prospect in Oklahoma and the sixth best athlete in the nation.

Staley red-shirted as a freshman and then was all set to break out in the 2009 season. In an early fall camp scrimmage he took a handoff inside the five-yard-line and twisted and turned into the end zone for the touchdown, but once there collapsed and began screaming. Staley had been twisting to get in the end zone and his knee was hit flush by a defender while he was planted and the knee was in an awkward angle.

Not only did Staley tear every ligament in his knee, but also had nerve damage that left Staley with leg and foot numbness. Doctors didn’t know if Staley would walk again much less play football. Staley wasn't seeing progress and in 2010 after switching to linebacker gave up the game he had played since childhood.

"I was an 18-year-old kid at the time (of the injury) and I was so devastated because I had put in so much time and football meant so much to me," Staley remembered. "Just to know that I came so close to having my leg amputated and I was still able to walk and have a chance to play, I was so grateful."

Then Staley had a change of heart, he consulted with the Cowboys strength and conditioning coach and now head of athletic performance Rob Glass. Glass brought Staley back with patience and a mixture of encouragement and tough love. Staley came back as a fullback and excelled.

"The town of Guthrie was so supportive throughout my time at Oklahoma State and I had my mom and my uncle and Coach Watkins," Staley continued. "Even when I didn't believe in myself I know there were people believing in me and praying for me. I know Coach Gundy would often come in and check on me during my rehab and later he got choked up talking about it. I was very glad Coach Gundy gave me a chance to come back after that Alamo Bowl (2010) and then Coach Glass working with me and giving me confidence."

Kye Staley celebrates his first touchdown since coming back from a knee injury in 2011 against Baylor. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

He scored his first touchdown on a pass reception against Baylor in 2011. He would score his first two rushing touchdowns against those same Baylor Bears in an historic upset over No. 3-ranked Baylor in 2013.

"I was glad to do it for my mom," Staley said. "She worked so hard and she was always behind me. I didn't want to let my town or let Oklahoma State down even though I knew I was there to get my education and I was doing that."

"Anything that Kye does is an enjoyable thing for me to watch because of what he's gone through, and he's been a huge part of our team," coach Mike Gundy said.

Staley scored two rushing touchdowns in his final season in the upset win over No. 3 Baylor. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"What he gives us, not only as a player, you can't even imagine just as a kid. ... You're always excited for the right people," Monken added. "When guys do things the right way, there's a genuine enjoyment being around them."

Staley scored a few touchdowns, but when he came back what he did for the most part at fullback was lay out defenders and help others on his team get into the end zone. Right back to that need to help others, Staley always seems to find his niche.

"Coach Gundy checking up on me and coming to see me kept me engaged," Staley said. "That was a big part of me coming back."

The player that doctors and trainers were at one time worried if he would walk again finished as a three-time All-Big 12 second-team fullback.