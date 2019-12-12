Cowboys Recruiting Weekend Plus Two

STILLWATER – We kind of waited a little bit to bring you some fresh news with the upcoming football recruiting weekend for Oklahoma State. We also wanted to take roll on who is following our lead, but now we're making it public about a plus two for the recruiting weekend.

We already previewed the weekend and told you about the 12 committed players that are visiting with new Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Champions in Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan, Korie Black and Trent Pullen from Waco Midway, cornerback from DeSoto Jabbar Muhammad, lineman Eli Russ, lineman Monroe Mills, local linebackers Cole Thompson of Norman and Jeff Roberson of Choctaw, Tulsa Bishop Kelley athlete Zach Middleton, Kansas tight end Quinton Stewart of Salina, and junior college defensive end Tyren Irby.

Two uncommitted visitors and both linebackers are Mason Cobb out of Provo, Utah and Krishon Merriweather from Garden City C.C. in Kansas.

Now out plus two are also both junior college players, and really good ones. Jones County Community College running back La’Damian Webb has a resume that is very impressive and some video highlight from his Twitter to back it up. Bakersfield Community College defensive back Justin Harrington had an on campus visit in California from head coach Mike Gundy last week and after visiting both Oklahoma and North Carolina State will check out Stillwater and the Cowboys this weekend.

Webb has offers from a bunch of schools and actually signed with Mississippi State out of Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama. More recently, Webb has played well for Jones County and this season earned second-team NJCAA All-America honors, first-team NJCAA All-Region 23 honors, and was first-team All-MACJC at running back. This season he carried 156 times for 940-yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 151-yards and two touchdowns. Jones finished 7-3 and made the MACJC playoffs.

The 5-8, 190 pound speedster with crazy moves really stirred things up at Beauregard in his junior season when he ran for an Alabama High School Athletic Association record 3,242-yards and 47 touchdowns in leading his team to the Class 5A State Championship. In that 33-13 win over Wenonah he carried 37-times for 359-yards and five touchdowns. He was named Mr. Football in Alabama. His senior season he was more pedestrian, but still strong with 1,841-yards and 24 touchdowns.

Justin Harrington is considered one of, if not the top junior college defensive back prospect in the nation. This season the 6-3, 200 pound Harrington had 49 tackles, 36 unassisted, a tackle for loss, two fumbles caused, and one fumble recovered. He also had three interceptions and three passes defended. As a freshman at Bakersfield, he had 48 tackles and four interceptions, one of those he returned for a touchdown.

Those two, Webb and Harrington, add a little more pizzazz to the recruiting weekend, not to mention numbers, as Oklahoma State and everybody else closes in on the first signing day next Wednesday.

Official Visitors that are Not Committed (4)

Mason Cobb, LB, 6-1, 226, Provo, Utah

Justin Harrington, DB, 6-3, 197, Bakersfield College, Calf./Raleigh (Southeast), N.C.

Krishon Merriweather, LB, 6-0, 230, Garden City C.C., Kan./Hazelwood, Mo.

La’Damian Webb, RB, 5-8, 190, Jones County C.C., Miss./Opelika (Beauregard), Ala.

Official Visitors that are Committed (12)

Korie Black, CB, 6-1, 170, Waco (Connally), Texas

Tyren Irby, DE, 6-3, 235, Northwest Mississippi C.C./Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Zach Middleton, Ath., 5-9, 180, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley), Okla.

Monroe Mills, OL, 6-7, 295, Columbia (Father Tolton Catholic), Mo.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

Brennan Presley, WR, 5-8, 170, Bixby, Okla.

Trent Pullen, OG, 6-2, 280, Waco (Connally), Texas

Jordan Reagan, CB, 6-2, 175, Bixby, Okla.

Jeff Roberson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Eli Russ, OL, 6-5, 310, Ardmore (Plainview), Okla.

Quinton Stewart, CW, 6-4, 230, Salina (Central), Kansas

Cole Thompson, ILB, 6-2, 215, Norman, Okla.