Lane Taylor Out For the Year With Knee Injury

Zach Lancaster

After missing all but two games of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, former Oklahoma State, and current Green Bay Packer offensive lineman Lane Taylor will miss the rest of the 2020 season.

In Green Bay's 43-34 win over Minnesota on Sunday, Taylor suffered a knee injury, likely a torn ACL, that will require surgery. The news was confirmed on Monday by Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur.

"My heart goes out to him," LaFleur said. "Just battling back from the significant injury he had last year to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed. I just feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury and he put the time in and put himself in great position to have a great year."

Taylor, a 6-3, 324-pound eight-year veteran of the NFL, bounced back from the shoulder injury and won his starting job back over the summer.

Lane Taylor came to Oklahoma State out of Arlington (TX) Martin as a two-star prospect in 2008. It didn't take long for Taylor to make a name for himself. He became an every day starter in 2009 and helped Oklahoma State lead the Big 12 in rushing and the offensive line as one of the best in the country.

In 2011, Taylor earned honorable mention All-Big 12 and helped the Cowboys win the Big 12 Championship and the Fiesta Bowl. In 2012, Taylor earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 status. Between those two seasons, Taylor never gave up a sack either.

His entrance into the NFL was similar to his entrance into college as he went undrafted. However, his rise through the NFL was similar to his rise in college.

Taylor signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent and appeared in 10 games his rookie season. He played in 16 games his second season in 2014. A few years later, he signed a multi-million dollar contract and a $16.5 million contract extension the following year.

There's no doubt Taylor's going to go down as one of the greatest stories in Oklahoma State football history.

Football

