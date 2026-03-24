Wichita State vs. Tulsa Prediction Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal

The No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the American Athletic Conference this season are set to face off in the NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Wichita State Shockers lost in the AAC Championship game to South Florida, costing them a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Now, they find themselves as underdogs against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Tuesday. Tulsa finished the season with a 13-5 record in the AAC, but it lost two meetings against the Shockers, including one by 13 in the AAC semifinals, and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Tulsa knocked off UNLV and Stephen F. Austin to reach the quarterfinals of the NIT while the Shockers blew out Oklahoma State after winning a four-point game against Wyoming in their first-round matchup.

Does Tulsa deserve to be favored in the fourth meeting between these teams this season?

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Let’s examine the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the NIT showdown on Tuesday night.

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wichita State +3.5 (-108)

Tulsa -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Wichita State: +150

Tulsa: -180

Total

152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wichita State vs. Tulsa How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Reynolds Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Wichita State record: 24-11

Tulsa record: 28-7

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Key Player to Watch

Kenyon Giles, Guard, Wichita State

Senior guard Kenyon Giles made some noise in the AAC this season, and he’s currently averaging 19.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3.

Giles had 28 points in the win over Oklahoma State in the second round, and he dropped 27 points on Tulsa in the AAC semifinals earlier this season.

The Golden Hurricane will need to slow down Giles in this matchup, as the Shockers’ offense relies heavily on him this season. Only Karon Boyd (10.3 points per game) also averages double figure points per game for Wichita State this season.

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick

Even though Wichita State has won the last two meetings between these teams, I think Tulsa is worth a look to win Tuesday’s matchup.

The Golden Hurricane are the No. 59 team in KenPom this season, outranking the Shockers (73rd) by a pretty wide margin. Tulsa has the No. 35 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country, and it dropped 89 points in an overtime win over a tough Stephen F. Austin team in the first round of the NIT before beating UNLV by 11 in the second round.

Wichita State is a much better defensive team (51st in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency) than an offensive team (outside the top-100 in adjusted offensive efficiency) as it ranks 250th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

The Golden Hurricane have a major advantage there, as they are No. 23 in effective field goal percentage and No. 5 in 3-point percentage (38.9 percent) this season. While the Wichita State defense is 23rd in opponent effective field goal percentage, I’m worried about it keeping up on offense since it is just 293rd in 3-point rate.

The Shockers did hold Tulsa to just 68 points in the AAC semifinals, but they allowed 77 and 93 points in the other two meetings between these teams.

I’ll trust the Tulsa offense to get revenge in this semifinal matchup.

Pick: Tulsa -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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